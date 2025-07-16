Slim Chance for Connor McDavid Urges National Reporter to Warn NHL Teams Before Season

As NHL teams prepare for the 2025–26 season, one storyline is quietly heating up, not because of any official developments, but because of the silence. Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, is entering the final year of his eight-year contract. After spending his entire career in Edmonton, carrying the franchise through highs, heartbreaks, and two straight Stanley Cup Final losses. Now 28, McDavid has made it clear he’s in no rush to sign a new deal. But the weight of that decision is starting to hang over the league. But with only one year left on his contract and no extension in sight, insiders are beginning to whisper. ‘What if?’ That “what if” has now turned into a public conversation.

The spark came from a post on X by @NHL_Watcher. They quoted National reporter Chris Johnston’s words on The Chris Johnston Show via SDPN. “I’m sure it has occurred to the Kings, I’m sure it has occurred to the Rangers; you don’t think Julien BriseBois down in TB is looking at his long-term roster?” That one line lit up hockey circles. Johnston didn’t say McDavid is leaving Edmonton but emphasized that even though the chances are slim, teams would be “stupid” not to plan for McDavid’s potential unrestricted free agency (UFA) in 2026.

If Connor McDavid entered unrestricted free agency, he would gain full control over his career. Like, free to sign with any team without Edmonton receiving compensation. He would be eligible for a maximum seven-year contract from other teams. That level of freedom would allow McDavid to not only choose the destination that best aligns with his personal and professional goals but also to include top dollar through open-market bidding. But the Edmonton Oilers still have time to re-sign their captain; the clock is ticking toward July 1, 2026.

However, for now, Chris Johnston didn’t tie McDavid to any team directly. But he strongly implied that the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers are among those monitoring the situation. It was a possibility made more realistic with former Oilers GM Ken Holland now working in the Kings’ front office. But until pen meets paper, the whispers won’t stop.

In a league where even the longest shots demand preparation, ambitious teams like the Kings are staying ready because the prize is Connor McDavid. And it’s not just the Kings or Rangers anymore. Yes, you read that right: even the Toronto Maple Leafs are now being floated as a potential suitor if McDavid hits the open market in 2026. What… yes!!!

“They’ve been nuts”: Leafs emerging as quiet Connor McDavid contender

Well, it turns out the Toronto Maple Leafs are very much in the picture when it comes to Connor McDavid. But only if he hits free agency in 2026. The Oilers captain is coming off yet another elite season. He posted 100 points in just 67 games and led the playoffs with 33 points during a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. And now, according to Chris Johnston, the Leafs are among the teams that could make a serious play for McDavid. Speaking on The Steve Dangle Podcast, Johnston didn’t hold back. He said, “If [McDavid] becomes a free agent, of course, the Leafs [would try to sign him]; they’ve been nuts.”

Johnston further added that any of the Original Six teams, or genuine contenders, could be in the mix if they could lay out a compelling vision. But when it comes to McDavid, this won’t be a bidding war. He’ll be the one setting the terms. “You need to have a plan,” Johnston emphasized. “If Connor extends in Edmonton or if he ends up signing a free agent contract in 2026, we all know there’s no negotiation. It’s literally, he’s going to pick his terms. So it’s about everything else around that.”

For now, Connor McDavid remains non-committal, having told reporters he’s “not in a rush to make any decision” and will be weighing whether there’s a long-term window to win in Edmonton. So for now, it’s all quiet. But come July 2026, the entire hockey world could be holding its breath.