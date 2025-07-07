Stanley Cup’s ‘Greatest Tradition’ Comes to Light as Panthers Fans Await Major Update

There are countless traditions associated with the Stanley Cup. One of the most iconic is the captain’s lap, where the winning team’s captain hoists the Cup and takes a celebratory skate around the ice. Another well-known ritual involves the superstitions that advise against touching the Cup, especially before a win. But perhaps the most meaningful tradition of all is the engraving of the names. According to a recent report, preparations are now underway for the engraving of the 2024–25 Stanley Cup.

NHL reporter Philip Pritchard reported that while technology has evolved, the process for stamping the names on the Stanley Cup remains the same. One of the sport’s greatest traditions. He also added, “Stay tuned for the 2025 @FlaPanthers ..coming soon,” highlighting strong hope for the Florida Panthers fans who wait for their team’s name engraved on the cup for the second year in a row.

When it comes to engraving names on the Stanley Cup, the NHL has several technological options at its disposal. However, the league prefers to stick with the orthodox conventional methods. One option is laser engraving, which uses a high-powered laser beam to remove part of the metal and inscribe a name. Another is rotary engraving, which involves a rotating tool to etch names into the surface. Then there’s CNC engraving, where a computer-controlled machine removes a layer of metal with high precision. Yet, the National Hockey League still chooses the age-old tradition of hand engraving.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Engraving the Stanley Cup is a delicate, hands-on process that starts by carefully disassembling the trophy from the top down. The selected band is secured onto a custom-built circular jig, providing a solid steel base for precision stamping. Craftsmen then use specially weighted hammers to strike letter punches, embedding each character into the silver with meticulous care.

According to the Hockey Hall of Fame, only four individuals have officially engraved the Stanley Cup. It began with two generations of the Petersen family, aided by Fred Light Sr. Next came Doug Boffey of Montreal’s Boffey Silversmiths. Today, the honor belongs to Louise St. Jacques. He took over Boffey’s business, preserving its legacy while continuing the timeless tradition. And notably, the work is actually cumbersome with the artisan having to meticulously carve out each character with utmost manual precision.

Currently, there are 2,603 names on the Cup, excluding the recent winners of the 2024-25 season, the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers have their names engraved on the Stanley Cup two times in a row. The team is now eagerly waiting to see their names etched once more, hoping to build a lasting legacy. Meanwhile, the fans are buzzing with excitement, counting down the days until the 2024-25 trophy gets engraved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When will the Panthers get their names engraved on the Stanley Cup?

On June 29, Philip Pritchard posted a picture of Stanley getting transported to the facility where the names would be engraved. The ‘keeper of the cup’ wrote, “The Stanley Cup is en route to Montreal to the Silversmith to get the names of the 2025 Florida Panthers engraved on it. Stay tuned.” But the fans are buzzing with excitement to see their favorite team’s name on the cup.

In the comments section, one fan eagerly asked Pritchard, “When’s the first Cup day?” A question that captured the excitement of many. Others quickly joined in, expressing their anticipation with remarks like, “How soon?! I can’t wait!” and “The Cats are getting carved on again!” The buzz was undeniable as fans looked forward to seeing the Florida Panthers’ names engraved on the Stanley Cup once more. But, have you ever wondered what happens if the Stanley Cup should ever run out of space?

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup. Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, Jun 17, 2025, Sunrise, Florida, USA . The Florida Panthers pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025. Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250617_hlf_na2_119

Interesting fact: To be eligible to have your name engraved on the Stanley Cup, a player must appear in at least 41 regular-season games. And if he hasn’t played those many games, at least one game during the Stanley Cup Final. This rule ensures only key contributors earn a place in hockey history. So, there is no doubt your star players will get their credit for working hard day and night to bring the cup back again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Panthers are now eyeing the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row. The general manager, Bill Zit, said, “I think we can do that,” when he was asked about the three-peat after re-signing three stars. The excitement for the 2025-2026 season is high. But before the new season starts, let’s wait for the cup to see the Panthers’ names engraved on it once again.