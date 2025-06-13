Stuart Skinner Shuts Down Nervous Sweats as Florida Panthers Threaten Game 4 Streak

The Edmonton Oilers made quite a statement in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. They didn’t just become the first Canadian team to earn a series win lead in the Stanley Cup Final since 2011, but also broke another longstanding record. Goalie Stuart Skinner played a huge role in helping break Maurice’s 31-0 win streak “when holding a lead at the end of the first or second period in #StanleyCup Playoffs games.”

Unfortunately for the Oilers, things didn’t go so well in Games 2 and 3. After losing a competitive Game 3 in overtime, the Cats thrashed the challenges 6-1 in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena. What’s more? The Oilers’ starting goaltender, Stuart Skinner, was visibly sweating during media availability ahead of the crucial fourth game. With a 6-0 undefeated streak when it comes to Game 4s in the NHL playoffs, many wondered if Skinner was just nervous.

Fortunately, the Edmonton goaltender shut down those worries with a hilarious response. It turned out the sweating was nothing more than the Canadian goalie having a hard time handling the Florida heat. “Oh man! I mean, it’s just the Florida humidity,” confessed Stuart Skinner, making everyone laugh. He explained that even taking a shower didn’t help.

AD

This story is developing…