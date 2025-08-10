Switching to Florida, Brad Marchand Talks About the Real Side Of Panthers Hockey

So, when the Boston Bruins decided to trade their longtime captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the 2025 deadline, not many saw just how much of a game-changer that move would turn out to be.

The 37-year-old winger, just coming off a heartfelt goodbye from the only NHL team he’d ever played for, quickly turned into a key player in Florida’s second straight Stanley Cup run. Marchand scored 10 goals and added 10 assists during the playoffs. His leadership and playoff experience fit perfectly with the Panthers’ aggressive, high-energy style, showing that even trades made later in a career can lead to championship success.

But you know what? Beyond all the amazing plays on the ice, Marchand’s experience in Florida showed us something surprising: there’s actually a vibrant hockey culture in a place that many used to think of as a nontraditional market. In a recent interview with RG, he admitted his initial skepticism about the Panthers’ fanbase, only to be stunned by the passion he witnessed.

“When I kind of got in there and became part of the team, you walk around, I didn’t think that people in Florida really cared about hockey and did a whole lot about it,” Marchand said. “But when you walk around there, the love that the people have for the team right now and the game and how much that’s grown is incredible. It’s awesome to see and you walk around the streets and the beach — that’s incredible to do, just in general and all the fan support that you get down there is pretty incredible. I was very surprised how deep rooted they are in such a short period of time here over the last few years and how much it has grown. It’s been pretty incredible to be a part of.”

The star forward couldn’t help but be amazed by the sea of red jerseys at Amerant Bank Arena, the tailgates in the sweltering heat, and even the beachgoers showing off their Panthers gear—a huge change from how hockey used to be received in South Florida.

Marchand’s journey really reflects this cultural shift. He used to be a symbol of Boston’s tough spirit, but now he’s all about being a Panther. He’s cracking jokes about Dairy Queen runs with his teammates and connecting with fans who used to boo him when he was on the other side. He was really taken aback by how passionate Florida fans are about hockey, which highlights a bigger trend in the NHL: teams in the Sun Belt aren’t just getting by; they’re actually changing what the sport is all about. So, just how emotional was Marchand when the Bruins sent him off to Florida?

Brad Marchand was completely devastated

From the moment Brad Marchand was picked by the Boston Bruins in 2006, he showed just how dedicated he was to the team. He kicked off his journey with them back in the 2009-10 season, and his passion for wearing that black and golden sweater has stayed strong ever since. But when he first heard the news about this Florida trade, it really shattered his heart.

When he showed up wearing the Panthers jersey at the press conference, he opened up about the trade, saying, “You know, I’ve had an incredible run in that organization and I’m extremely proud. Just how things went there. Sorry. So, yeah, it was very disappointing that things didn’t get done just because, obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day, I also know that business is business, and every player has a shelf life regardless if that’s when we want it to be or not.”

The former Bruins captain’s voice was breaking as he spoke. He really tried to keep the tears at bay, but in the end, it was pretty tough for him to hold back those feelings. Marchand also thought about how things could have been different if the Bruins were in playoff contention this season, saying, “Sometimes there’s things out of our control that dictate situations. If, you know, if we were in the playoffs at that point in time, we’d probably be having a much different conversation, you know, and I know that.”

But after a few months, he finally got to lift the Stanley Cup with the Panthers, and he even signed an extension to stick around in Florida and keep playing hockey.