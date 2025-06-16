“Taken for Granted”: Paul Maurice Emphasizes Sergei Bobrovsky’s Vital Impact in Stanley Cup Finals

“Panthers Need Playoff Bob to Reappear” and “Panthers Need More Than Mediocrity” were some of the headlines leading up to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. After the Oilers’ five-goal performance in Game 4, few believed in Sergei Bobrovsky. But in Game 5, he showcased his strengths and brought the Panthers one step closer to repeating their Stanley Cup victory. Since his heroics in Game 5, Bob has been widely praised — and head coach Paul Maurice is no exception.

The Panthers’ head coach appeared on Florida Hockey Now. The reporter asked, “How nice has it been in the last couple of years to know it’s Sergei Bobrovsky in the net, and how big of an impact do you think he’s had on this series with the timely saves he’s made?” Paul Maurice’s response was full of praise. There are very few teammates who not only help the team win games but also change the culture of the locker room.

Maurice said, “Yeah, I mean, he’s the incredible elite player that gets totally underappreciated, taken for granted, I guess, by us, because he’s so consistent with his game. If one gets by him that he doesn’t like, it has nothing to do with what’s going to happen next. His ability to focus is trained, right? Maybe it’s a talent. I don’t know.” The 36-year-old goaltender saved 19 goal attempts out of 21 with a percentage of .905 %. In fact, he ended the first four games with an average save percentage of over .913.

He also added, “I just don’t want to put so much time into his focus and his ability, and then the experience that he has. So there’s a calmness that comes with Sergei that’s spread throughout the team.” I remember after game 5, someone asked Brad Marchand how his team is so calm. Maybe the answer to that question was hidden in these words by Maurice. Bob’s calmness has taken shape in the locker room.