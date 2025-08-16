Team USA Marks Another Historic Goal Before 2026 Winter Olympics

The countdown is on! 173 days to the 2026 Winter Olympics, and Team USA is already giving us a glimpse of greatness. Every shift, every pass, every goal is part of a bigger dream: Olympic gold. If the NHL has been teasing fans with flashes of talent, the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup just gave the first full trailer. The stage was set, the pressure was intense, and these young Americans were ready to make history. And history was made.

On August 17, Team USA won the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, their first summer U18 championship since 2003. They beat Sweden 5-3 in the final. Even though the Americans had lost to Sweden earlier, they came back with fire when it mattered most. Jack Hextall of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, led the way with a goal and two assists. Also, four power-play goals showed a team in full control. But the magic didn’t stop there.

Just 45 seconds into the second period, Nikita Klepov found the back of the net, giving Team USA an early boost. Later, Nick Bogas wrapped up the victory with a late power-play goal. Blake Zielinski stood out too, collecting nine points over five games, tying for the fourth-most by an American in tournament history. And none of it would have clicked without Kevin Porter leading the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Guiding these young stars was Kevin Porter, 2008 Hobey Baker winner, in his first head coaching role with Team USA. “It’s amazing. Our guys battled hard, and our power play was great. It’s a great feeling to win that one,” said Kevin Porter. “These players came to play every night. It was awesome to see. We’re champions now.” Clearly, the team already has the 2026 Winter Olympics gold in mind, but the road to victory wasn’t easy-peasy.

USA’s Road to the 2026 Winter Olympics

On the road to the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup championship, Team USA put together a 4-1 record over five games. They won two of three preliminary-round matchups before pulling off a semifinal shootout victory over Canada. Even without their top-ranked roster, Team USA shone. Many players came from junior leagues like the USHL or from elite AAA programs at the 16U and 18U levels. Despite not being the strongest lineup on paper, they overcame the odds, making this 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup victory even more impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But, when was the last time the U.S. seriously contended for the Hlinka title? Back in 2016, they fell to the Czechs, and since then, reaching the final four has been rare. With a World Junior Championship victory, a bronze at the Men’s Under-18s, and a Women’s World Championship title recently added, it certainly looks like Team USA is building serious momentum toward the 2026 Winter Olympics.

So, undoubtedly, the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup ended with Canada taking third place. In doing so, they beat Finland 3-0. Hence, they earned their 30th medal in the summer U18 competition. The final standings were USA first, Sweden second, and Canada third, followed by Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Germany. Team USA’s roster was full of future stars. Forwards included Jack Hextall, Nikita Klepov, and Blake Zielinski. Defensemen like Nick Bogas and Kade Meyer helped control the ice. Goaltenders Aidan Hese, Brady Knowling, and Kaenan Smith protected the net. Together, these players ended a 20-plus-year championship drought and set the stage for an exciting journey toward the 2026 Winter Olympics.