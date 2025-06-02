To Break 35 Year Curse, Edmonton Oilers Coach Sends Powerful Message Before Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers are having quite the run in the 2025 NHL playoffs! Key players are really stepping up, showing off their resilience and depth as they make their way to the Stanley Cup Final. For sure, the last time they won the Cup was in 1990, so it’s definitely time for them to chase that glory again. Connor McDavid is really shining in the postseason with 26 points, and he’s racked up 20 assists. It’s clear he’s showing off his playmaking skills and leading the team on the ice.

Leon Draisaitl is right there with 25 points, topping the team charts with 7 goals. Their partnership has really played a key role in the Oilers’ offensive success, bringing in steady scoring and boosting the team’s performance when it matters most. Stuart Skinner has really been a key player for the Oilers in their 2025 playoff run, showing off his resilience and top-notch goaltending skills. After a tough beginning, where he got replaced by Calvin Pickard, Skinner found his way back to the net when Pickard got hurt and really made the most of that chance. So far, Skinner’s got a 6-4 record, with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage, and he’s managed three shutouts in 10 games.

These players have really been key to the Edmonton Oilers’ success, but taking on the Florida Panthers is definitely going to be a challenge. The players are really motivated, and you know what? Their coach is just as fired up! “We have a different mood. Last year, we didn’t know what to expect. . . The biggest change is we’ve been here before. We know what to expect. We’ve seen this team before. We’re (now) accustomed to it,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch about the upcoming Stanley Cup Final, according to analyst David Pagnotta on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

You can really see this change in mindset when you look at how the Oilers have been playing in the 2025 playoffs. It was a tough beginning, especially with that Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, but the team really showed their grit by bouncing back, winning the series, and moving on past the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. Their path to the finals has been all about making smart adjustments and keeping things balanced, showing off their skills on offense while also holding strong on defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Knoblauch’s leadership has really played a key role in this transformation. People have really praised him for his knack for making smart adjustments during the series and keeping the team calm when things get tough. With the Oilers going up against the Panthers again, Knoblauch’s experience and smart strategies really set the team up for a tough series. So, it’s basically the same team, just with a few tweaks here and there. The Oilers are all set to make some history. The same mindset is also present in the locker room of the NHL franchise.

Edmonton Oilers locker room confident for the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers really shined during their playoff run. Connor Brown shared his thoughts on the team, saying, “We knew if we survived that series long enough, that first series, we could find some chemistry, and we did. It took us a few games to get her going; we found a spark, and it just kept building. We believe in this group. We’ve got a lot of great players in here, a lot of experienced guys. It’s been fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Connor Brown points out that the Oilers’ depth and experience have been key factors in their playoff success. So, the team had a bit of a rough start, but they’ve managed to hold it together and stay healthy. That’s a big contrast to the Florida Panthers, who have been struggling with injuries throughout the playoffs. They really show up consistently in their performance, and you can see it in the games they’ve played.

They’ve completely dominated the competition on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, and now we just have to wait and see how they match up against the Panthers.