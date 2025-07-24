Tom Wilson Recalls Upsetting 4 Nations Snub While Eyeing 2026 Winter Olympics Opportunity

The 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin showdown between Canada and the U.S. on February 15 was nothing short of legendary. In the first game between the neighbours, three independent fights broke out within the first nine seconds, igniting the Bell Centre in Montreal, packing 21,105 roaring fans into a frenzy. The electric atmosphere was amplified by passionate national anthems and a jaw-dropping goal, and political opinions.

While that matchup was in full swing, the Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson found himself on the sidelines. “What would I have been feeling if I were playing there?” Well, he didn’t question himself verbatim, but no doubt he was feeling the blues from missing those moments. Recently, he recalled those moments of missing out while talking in an interview at the 11th annual Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament 2025 at Lionhead Golf Club.

Wilson said, “Leading up to (4 Nations), obviously, I was a little bummed not to be part of it. And then, leading up to it, I was like, You know what? I’ll enjoy the break and not think too much about it.” He didn’t stop there, “The way that started, I mean, it just added to how much I wanted to be in that game, be part of the team.” As the players lined up for the puck drop, the action kicked off with various players’ gloves coming off.

U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk wasted no time in challenging the Canadian side’s Brandon Hagel to a fight, which Hagel accepted. Just a second later, Matthew’s brother, Brady Tkachuk, squared off with Canada’s Sam Bennett. Six seconds later, U.S. forward J.T. Miller and Canadian defenseman Colton Parayko dropped their gloves too, brandishing their fists in each other’s face all the while turning the opening moments into a full-blown brawl.

That’s why Tom Wilson couldn’t hold his excitement when the game was going on. But Wilson isn’t only dwelling on what he missed in the past. He is eyeing the 2026 Winter Olympics to showcase his worth and mettle.

Tom Wilson eyeing the 2026 Winter Olympics

In the same interview, Wilson shed light on his Olympic dream. This question might not have come as a surprise to Wilson, as Canada is holding an Olympic training camp in Calgary next month. When asked about the Milano Cortina Games of 2026, he started, “Obviously, it’s a dream your whole life to be mentioned in that type of realm of the guys with that type of pedigree.”

He also added, “There’s a lot of really good superstar names, and just to be even in the mix is a huge privilege. I’m just going to try and play as well as I can until the final team is announced and put my name in the hat.” But before he fully focuses on earning his spot onto the final roster, Wilson understands how deep and experienced the pool for the Canadian team is. This acceptance and realization came from his February (2025) experience where he fell just short of making it to the roster.

Talking to TSN, Tom said, “Making Canada’s Olympic team is a huge motivation for me, it’s something this summer that I’m really focused on.” This will definitely benefit the Washington Capitals franchise to have an experienced guy who is just as fired up to perform. Wilson scored 65 points in the 2024-25 regular season, followed by 7 points in the playoffs, where he played 10 games. Let’s see if Wilson makes it onto the Canadian roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.