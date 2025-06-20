Toronto Could Fight Florida Over Brad Marchand for Maple Leafs Next Season

Brad Marchand’s trade to the Florida Panthers during the season ended up being one of the most significant moves in NHL history. After joining from the Bruins for a conditional second-round pick, Marchand fit right in on Florida’s third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. He brought just the right mix of solid defense and offensive energy. He got the hang of things pretty fast in just 10 regular-season games, but it was really in the playoffs where his impact shone through.

During the postseason, Marchand really shined: he racked up 20 points in 23 games, which included 10 goals and 10 assists. He even scored six goals in the Finals, making history as the first player in the NHL to score five or more goals in multiple Cup Finals with different teams. His determination really shows in the advanced stats: he was the Panthers’ leader in high-danger shots and ranked among the best skaters in plus-minus, all while putting in a lot of ice time at 37 years old.

Marchand’s experience, timely scoring, and strong presence were crucial in Florida’s consecutive Stanley Cup wins, drawing a lot of attention and sparking fresh discussions in Boston about their choice to trade him. Indeed, former NHL star Paul Bissonnette mentioned, “That’s why Brad Marchand, who. I don’t know why Boston didn’t just give him the f***ing 7 million per with the way he played. So f*** the Bruins for doing that.” But since he hasn’t signed a contract yet, trade rumors are really starting to pile up.

On X, NHL Rumor Report shared, stating, “Nick Kypreos: The Maple Leafs want to make offers on Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad; an Ekblad offer would hinge on being able to convince Morgan Rielly to waive his no move clause – Toronto Star.”

Kypreos mentioned that the Toronto Maple Leafs are diving into the free-agent market with big plans, looking to snag some key players from the Florida Panthers—namely Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad.

It sounds like the Leafs are gearing up to make some big financial moves, aiming to snag at least one, maybe even two, hitters to shake things up for their playoff chances. But going after Ekblad brings a bit of a tricky situation: we need to sort out Morgan Rielly’s full no-move clause first. For Toronto to make a deal for Ekblad, they’d first need Rielly to agree to waive that clause. So, Rielly’s cooperation is really a key part of the team’s plan.

