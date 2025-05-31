“Trading Auston Matthews”: Maple Leafs Asked to Revamp After Embarrassing Loss by Former NHL Analyst

“There’s some DNA that has to change in our team,” Treliving said on Thursday during a 50-minute session with the media, as per Sportsnet. While that certainly reads like a loaded message, what would such a fundamental change in the current team look like? Well, a former Sportsnet panelist may have some idea of just how many changes the Maple Leafs might require.

John Shannon, a Sports Emmy Award-winning analyst, had a chat about the Maple Leafs with The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta. During their conversation, Pagnotta asked the 68-year-old what he would change about Toronto. Unfortunately, Shannon’s take may not sound pleasing to the fans of the current Leafs stars. “I’m a bit more of a hard a** than most people about it,” said Shannon, cutting right to the point.

Then came the bombshell. “I would not re-sign Mitch Marner. I would not re-sign John Tavares. I would consider moving Auston Matthews. And I would certainly have a discussion with Morgan Rielly,” added Shannon, in a suggestion that would indeed be DNA-altering if it comes to fruition. Thankfully, Shannon didn’t put Rielly on the chopping block.

“When you’re paying a player that amount of money, when you’re giving him that opportunity, you have to make sure and ask the question, ‘Are you happy, Morgan? What can we do to make you happy?'” said the veteran TV producer. The $7.5 million AAV alternate captain is among those who’ll be here till 2029-30 unless something goes wrong. That being said, massive changes are already underway at the Maple Leafs camp.

Who’ll survive the shuffle at the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Talking about expiring contracts, the Leafs lost their president of 11 years after yet another devastating exit. However, ‘lost’ might not be the appropriate word. It’s key to note that the NHL team decided not to renew now-former president Brendan Shanahan’s contract. MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) president and CEO Keith Pelley made the news public on May 22.

“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice, and in the community,” said Pelley. The CEO called Shanahan one of the “most respected leaders,” in hockey. “The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions,” he added.

Now, nearly the entire Maple Leafs core-four, including Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and, if you believe Shannon, Auston Matthews’ futures hang in the balance. Even Matthew Knies remains unsigned as a Restricted Free Agent. While Tavares and Matthews may be relatively safe, Mitch Marner’s extension is still in limbo. The specialists are running wild about Marner, as not everyone believes he’ll stay with the Leafs.

“If the Leafs are still interested in Marner on July 1st, Marner camp will listen to offers,” insider Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050. Yet, several conflicting updates have confused the fans. Thankfully, Matthew Knies seems to be in a safe position. Treliving officially confirmed the Leafs’ stance on extending Knies’s contract on Thursday. “I’d like to get it done as soon as possible,” said the GM. Yet, the question remains: How many of the Leafs’ stars will share ice next season once it’s all said and done?