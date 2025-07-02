TSN Gives Bob McKenzie Special Hockey Tribute as NHL Analyst Completes 2020 Decision

Few things would feel as good as standing on a cliff and looking back at the road traveled. For Bob McKenzie, the road has been long, indeed. But the cliff he stands atop isn’t too small either, and we suspect McKenzie does get a clear view of the path he has been walking upon for almost five decades. However, it’s now time for the celebrity hockey analyst to finally call it a day at the office, and his colleagues are justifiably feeling bittersweet.

Back in 2020, McKenzie, who has been working for TSN since 2000, mentioned via a social media post that he was about to set sail upon a semi-retirement. For his fans, it was a reminder that the NHL insider was nearing the end of his illustrious career and would soon be hanging up his boots. Well, it looks like we’ve arrived at the dreaded hour, friends. But it’s a moment the folks over at TSN took as an opportunity to note their gratitude to McKenzie for his devoted services through the years, instead of brooding about the hockey celebrity’s career decision.

Bob took to his X handle to announce his retirement with a long and emotional post on July 1. Just minutes later, the official TSN account went on the same platform to wave its hat at the NHL insider. “End of an era for @TSNBobMcKenzie, as we celebrate his retirement in his last #FreeAgentFrenzy on TSN,” the social media update by the sports news network read.

In the accompanying video, Bob can be seen announcing his retirement decision to fans on live TV, while covering his apparently last segment of Free Agent Frenzy. “Legend, great friend, Hall of Famer,” McKenzie’s co-host lists all the things that make the former one of the most iconic faces in the industry. After the veteran’s announcement, McKenzie’s smiling colleague once again names all the major milestones of Bob’s long career before sneaking in a suggestion about Brad Marchand, referring to the “4 More Years!” by the Panthers fans, would have been a welcome deviation from the plans.

The story is developing