$26 Million Investment Gets Michigan State Philadelphia Flyers’ NHL Pick

Michigan State’s hockey program kicked off a big renovation of Munn Ice Arena, which has been the university’s historic home since 1974. The project features a two-level addition that spans 35,000 square feet. The whole initiative, which is entirely supported by donations and fueled by fundraising efforts from the MSU community, comes with a cost of around $26.2 million. Construction kicked off in 2019 but had to take a break during the COVID‑19 crisis.

Since then, the community has seen nearly $17 million pledged by generous donors, with six of those contributions topping $1 million each. The new facility is all about enhancing the experience for student-athletes in a big way. It moves the previously hidden coaching and administrative offices into the open, letting in natural light. Plus, it features a brand new weight room, training and film room, hydrotherapy pools, shooting bays, locker rooms, conference rooms, and a player lounge. All these amenities are designed to support top-notch training and recovery in one convenient spot.

These improvements are meant to help with everyday development and also to boost recruitment, creating a strong image that matches what other top schools in the Big Ten and NCAA are doing.

Now, there’s a new face in the room. It was into this atmosphere that insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a potential bombshell on X, stating, “We should get confirmation later today, but there is word that Porter Martone — taken 6th overall by the Flyers — will be going to Michigan State.”

Martone, an 18-year-old right wing and captain of the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads and a Philadelphia Flyers’ pick, really caught the attention of scouts this season with 98 points in 57 games and some standout performances for Team Canada on the international stage.

The hockey star is a real force on the ice, standing tall at 6’3″ and showcasing some serious offensive talent. With 37 goals and 61 assists, his power-forward style really adds a dynamic touch to MSU’s front line. So, with adding another NHL prospect to their roster, what did the front office think about the massive investment?

This is great stuff for Michigan State

Former Michigan State coach Danton Cole shared his thoughts on how the $26.2 million investment in Munn Ice Arena has changed the game for the program. After the facility was completed in fall 2022, he talked about how it would help with recruiting and development.

With nothing but an optimistic viewpoint, he mentioned, “Gary [Harpell] made a great impact on Michigan State as a student-athlete. He played for both Coach Bessone and Coach Mason and was a large part of that successful transition between two legendary coaches. Gary and his wife, Joanne, have now left a lasting impression on another major transition for Spartan Hockey with a tremendous donation to the Munn Renovation Fund. This is the most significant construction project for our program since the opening of Munn Ice Arena, and with the leadership and benevolence of Gary and Joanne, we are excited to see it become a reality and provide an even better place for our Spartans to grow.”

At that time, athletic director Bill Beekman shared Cole’s thoughts, pointing out that the upgrades to the facilities are meant to solidify Michigan State’s reputation as a top destination program. The investment has really attracted some big-name transfers and NHL prospects to the team. So, we’ve got Shane Vansaghi, who was drafted by the Flyers, and Cayden Lindstrom, a pick from Columbus. And now, Porter Martone is joining the mix too! These arrivals really show how important the new facilities are for bringing the program back to life.