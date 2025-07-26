2013 Edmonton Oilers Draft Pick Finally Set for NHL Debut in Crucial New Role

For Ben Betker, life seems to be a constant rollercoaster ride. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers as the 158th overall NHL pick in 2013, the Cranbrook, British Columbia native spent most of his hockey career in the WHL, AHL, and overseas leagues. However, right after his playing career ended, Betker didn’t have to loiter around for too long to find his next calling. And things are only set to get even better.

Earlier this year, it was announced by the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League) that Ben would be among the 12 on-ice league officials who would be attending the NHL‘s Officiating Exposure Combine. And now, it looks like the Oilers’ old timer could be set to make his way into the big boys’ league despite not having experienced that part of the hockey world as a player himself.

In an article by Scouting the Refs from July 24, Betker’s next step has been shared with glee. As per the report, the former Everett Silvertips of the WHL defenseman will be making his NHL debut as an official in the 2026-27 season. Obviously, as any hockey aficionado would be, Betker was over the moon by the prospect of finally making it to the biggest hockey extravaganza in the world. “This means everything to me. To be able to share this success with family and friends was really cool. There is still a lot of work to do, but it’s a step in the right direction and I’m just enjoying the process,” Betker noted his joy in a statement via the BCHL.

But this wouldn’t be the first time that Betker would be overseeing the on-ice action. In his first year as an official, the Canadian officiated three to four matches every month in the BCHL. Naturally, with his big NHL break waiting overhead, the blueline star couldn’t help but be thankful for the journey so far. “Getting consistent reps is huge and being able to come home from the pro schedule and work in the BCHL was really helpful to work on my craft,” Betker said about how he had been preparing arduously for a shot at the NHL.

But again, it would be some time before Betker gets a chance to officiate an Edmonton game. Instead, he will have to spend some more time in the AHL. But the current state of things would make it apparent that Ben is on the right track to make it to the NHL eventually. “Ben came on board last year directly to us from the NHL Combine and had a very impressive year. His hard work and dedication to his officiating propelled him to the level that the NHL is looking for,” said Brad Lazarowich, the former NHL linesman who is also the current ringleader of the BCHL’s Officiating Department.

Brad has worked as an NHL official for three decades, with 2,000 games under his belt. Naturally, Lazarowich knows very well that working at the AHL opens more doors for those who stick around. And Betker couldn’t be more thankful. “I’m not sure I’d be in the position I’m in if it wasn’t for his guidance and mentorship. Any official just starting out would benefit from his 30 years of experience,” he hailed Lazarowich for his wisdom.

At 6’6″, 227lbs, Betker could very well be the biggest referee in the NHL circuit. With that, he easily seems to have enough firepower in himself to make sure things don’t get too chaotic and violent inside the ice rink. If Ben can undertake his AHL duties with gusto, he could even earn a spot in the NHL toward the end of the season.

But he wouldn’t be the only representative of the BCHL in the AHL this upcoming season.

The NHL to benefit from a lot of BCHL talent

12 BCHL officials were invited to this 2025 NHL Combine, and 6 have been announced who would work in the AHL in the 2025-26 season. After the Combine event in Buffalo earlier this month, the BCHL proudly noted that three referees and three linespersons would head over to the NHL’s American Hockey League. “The BCHL has built a great relationship with the AHL over the years. Our program is developing top-end officials to move on to the next level. Having six officials chosen to make the jump to professional hockey is a true testament to the development model of the BCHL officiating team,” said Lazarowich on the league’s grand success at the Combine.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; NHL referee Chris Rooney (5) calls a reversal of a goal by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) (not pictured) in the third period against the Seattle Kraken in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Working in the NHL as a match official isn’t an easy task. While referees can often get embroiled in altercations with the players over debatable calls, refs aren’t immune to injuries from misdirected hockey sticks. Naturally, Betker and his BCHL colleagues will now need to pull up their socks well enough to make sure they’re up for the hectic work.

But the officials won’t be the only BCHL imports to make the NHL a richer experience. Defenseman Francesco Dell’Elce went to the NHL Draft as the highest-ranked BCHL player and was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the 3rd round (77th overall). His former teammate from Penticton Vee, Max Heise, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks as the 150th overall in the fifth round.

Forwards Jeremy Loranger and Kale Dach also await their NHL debut after being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively. So, which of these 10 NHL debutants coming over from the BCHL do you think will impact the game the most? Tell us in a comment!