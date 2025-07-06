brand-logo
$275 Million on Line as NHL Teams Struggle Due to Players Scarcity

BySagnik Bagchi

Jul 5, 2025 | 11:17 PM EDT

Less than three weeks ago, when the Florida Panthers defeated the Oilers to hoist the Stanley Cup for a second time in a row, one question loomed large. Will the two-time Stanley Cup champions be able to keep their team intact with $19 million in cap space? Fast-forward a little over two weeks, and the NHL team has made its limited cap space work, but it’s not just the Panthers.

Not only did the defending champions manage to retain their big three (Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad), but they also added Jeff Petry, Nolan Foote, and others. Other teams have also landed blockbuster deals. The Vegas Golden Knights picked up Mitch Marner from the Leafs and still have money to spare. And talking about money to spare, there seems to be a lot of it.

Top NHL agent Allan Walsh, who has worked with icons like 3x Stanley Cup winner Marc-Andre Fleury, dropped a bombshell. “There is approximately $275 million of available cap space remaining within the system for next year. The most common comment from NHL teams right now – ‘We have the cap dollars but no players to spend them on.'” Walsh wrote on X.

This story is developing…

Can the Panthers' savvy cap management lead them to a third consecutive Stanley Cup victory?

