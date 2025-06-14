In a surprising turn of events, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has stepped up as the latest hero in the NBA Finals, while Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk is lighting up the Stanley Cup Final. However, in the NHL, this could be one of the biggest rematches, since these two teams faced off in the Stanley Cup Final last year too. The Oilers are definitely eager for some payback. Last time around, they pulled off an incredible comeback in Games 4, 5, and 6, only to fall short in Game 7, losing the series 4-3.

The Oilers had a hard time trying to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada, a trophy that’s been absent for decades. With these results, Florida has clinched their very first Stanley Cup, and this year, they’re excited to aim for a second one. But wow, Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final was definitely a sight to see! After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, Edmonton really turned things around, scoring four straight goals. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and Vasily Podkolzin all came through with some key shots.

So, with only 20 seconds to go in the third period, Sam Reinhart scored the equalizer and sent the game into overtime. Star forward Leon Draisaitl clinched the victory at 11:18, scoring his fourth game-winning goal in postseason overtime. Backup goalie Calvin Pickard came in early and made 22 saves, really helping to boost the Oilers’ momentum. Now that the series is tied, Game 5 in Edmonton is sure to bring some excitement! While the Stanley Cup Final is all tied up at 2-2 in the series, they are literally neck and neck with the NBA.

On X, Sports TV News & Updates shared, stating, “The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final are both tied 2-2 in the same year for the first time since 2015.” Remember the 2015 NBA Finals? The Golden State Warriors really turned things around in Game 4, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers with a solid 103-82 win right in Cleveland. Stephen Curry really got the Warriors’ offense going with his sharp shooting, and bringing Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup helped solidify their defense. That win tied the series at two games apiece and shifted the momentum back to Golden State.

In the Stanley Cup Final, the Chicago Blackhawks managed to sneak past the Tampa Bay Lightning with a close 2-1 victory in Game 4, thanks to some solid defense and a game-winning goal from Brandon Saad in the third period. That result tied up their series at 2-2, with both leagues reflecting each other perfectly. This year, the NBA had a huge Game 4, kind of like that dramatic one we saw in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to take down the Indiana Pacers 111-104, evening the series at two games each. MVP Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander really turned it on, scoring 15 of his 35 points in the last 4 and a half minutes. He even hit a step-back jumper that put OKC in the lead. Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Chet Holmgren also stepped up with some important plays. So, back to the NHL—do you think the Oilers switching their goalie mid-game changed the outcome? A certain Panthers player had a quick answer on this.

A major Stanley Cup Final strategy

After the first period, Stuart Skinner gave up three goals on 17 shots, including two from the Florida Panthers during a power play, so they made the switch right away. “It’s unfortunate for Stu to be pulled there,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game about pulling Skinner and opting for back up goalie Calvin Pickard. “Our team was flat. We needed to change things up and it was great the way [Pickard] played. He made some really big saves. I didn’t think there was many shots in the second period, but there was a couple of really good quality ones that he came up with.”

Pickard managed to stop 22 out of 23 shots he faced, with the lone goal coming from Sam Reinhart just 20 seconds before the end of regulation. Knoblauch’s choice to change goalies in Game 4 undoubtedly sparked some conversation in the NHL community. When Sam Reinhart was asked about it in a post-game press conference, he said, “I mean, we’re trying to create offense the same way, no matter who’s in the net, so it doesn’t really change.”

Reinhart dismissed the notion that switching goalies was the reason behind Edmonton’s comeback in this NHL game. The forward mentioned that the team’s offensive strategy didn’t change regardless of who was in goal—highlighting that the real energy came from their consistent performance, not the goalie change.