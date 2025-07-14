Unfortunate Boston Bruins Start NHL Season Downhill Despite Original Six Legacy

The Boston Bruins, a team that’s always been a big part of NHL history, had a surprising fall last season. Just two years after an incredible 135-point campaign, they hit a rough patch with a 33–39–10 record in the 2024‑25 season, ending up at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. This downturn really put a damper on fan optimism and took away some of the magic surrounding the Original Six franchise, leaving people wondering about the Bruins’ identity and consistency.

They kicked off some changes by letting go of coach Jim Montgomery after a tough November, bringing in interim coach Joe Sacco to help get things back on track. Even with the change, the Bruins just couldn’t find that spark. A surprising mid-season trade shake-up saw longtime captain Brad Marchand heading to Florida, leaving fans scratching their heads and feeling a bit frustrated with the changes.

In the midst of all the chaos, the Bruins pulled off some smart moves this offseason. They brought in tough forwards like Tanner Jeannot, Viktor Arvidsson, Sean Kuraly, and Michael Eyssimont, and they also named Marco Sturm as the new head coach. So, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him around until the 2027-28 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins president Cam Neely, highlighting the importance of the GM’s role.

AD

Even with all these strategic moves, the Boston Bruins are facing another heartbreak before the 2025-26 season has even kicked off. On X, Bruins writer Joe Haggerty reported, stating, “Boston Bruins did not get the opening night invite for this coming season.” This oversight, though symbolic, speaks volumes. Even though Boston is one of the Original Six franchises with a deep history, it often got overlooked for teams that had more competitive and exciting storylines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This really highlights just how far the Bruins had slipped in the NHL discussion. For Boston fans, it’s a tough reminder that success and visibility aren’t something that comes easily anymore. It could also serve as motivation—a rallying call for a team that needs to reclaim its spot on hockey’s biggest stages. With all the changes happening with the Bruins, it definitely raises a lot of questions about the new head coach.

Uncertainty looms over the new Boston Bruins head coach

In an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, host Michael Felger raised a key question, asking, “But was job security a concern? I mean, Bruce Cassidy won at a high level, they let him go. [Jim] Montgomery won at a high level, they let him go. I mean, you ever think like well, I can win at a high level, they’re gonna let me go?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With GM Don Sweeney shaking things up last season and beyond, it’s totally understandable to be curious about how secure everyone’s position is right now inside the Bruins camp. However, Marco Sturm replied in a relaxed way, saying, “Yeah. No, you can’t, you know what you can’t think that way, and again, that’s something I learned over the course, even when I was a player. Yeah, and again, the past is the past. I’m a different person than the other guys, I’m a different coach. You know, it’s a different time right now. So again, all what I do is looking forward.”

Sturm mentioned that worrying about job security can really hold a coach back, keeping them stuck in the past with their current experience. He also mentioned that he’s not the player he once was, and he’s certainly not the coach he used to be either. With his guidance, the Bruins are stepping into a new era, and he’s all about looking ahead instead of getting caught up in what’s already happened.