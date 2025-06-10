Unsportsmanlike Behavior Against Matthew Tkachuk Gets Edmonton Oilers Player Punished by NHL During Stanley Cup

It was mayhem on June 9 at the Amerant Bank Arena. 140 penalty minutes dished out in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. Of that, the Oilers carried 85 minutes, thanks to 21 penalties conceded. In fact, the latest verdict on one of the perpetrators has come. The NHL hasn’t really taken kindly to what an Oilers defenseman did to Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk. And the sanction seems apt.

As per the NHL Player Safety’s tweet on June 10, Oilers Dman Jake Walman is getting a total of $10000 fine for his offenses in Game 3. NHL Department of Player Safety made the decision which they announced on X: “Edmonton’s Jake Walman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk.” And that’s not all.

The tweet further read, “Walman has also been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident involving Florida’s bench”. This incident involves the 29-year-old spraying jets of water from a bottle towards the Panthers bench during the game. The game 3 saw all kinds of craziness, with 5 Oilers players getting 10-minute major game misconduct.

The story is developing…