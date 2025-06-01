Update on Connor McDavid Reduces Florida Panthers Chances to Stanley Cup Repeat

“Everybody’s had a game plan for this young man. It’s not working, it’s not going to work for the rest of his career.” The important thing isn’t that Paul Maurice said this about a player who would one day become the biggest imminent threat to his Stanley Cup aspirations. What’s important is that the Panthers‘ coach would make this dead-on prediction about Connor McDavid way back in 2016.

That just goes to show how good Paul Maurice is. Well, in this case, being right doesn’t exactly bode well for the Panthers coach. And the latest update on the Oilers captain isn’t good news at all if you are a Panthers fan. So, what’s the situation, you ask? Let’s dive in.

The first Stanley Cup finals game is on June 5. Any injury news would be a significant blow to the Championship aspirations. However, not to worry, things are alright, according to Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. Jason Gregor, the host of Sports 1440, made the following tweet on June 1, “No issues. He will be ready for Game 1,” Knoblauch on McDavid who skated briefly today and left.”

For a minute, the Oilers fans would have had their hearts in their mouth. And on the flip side, the Florida Panthers fans would have been licking their lips. This was what Jason Gregor had tweeted before the Knoblauch update: “McDavid was on the ice briefly today. After about 10 minutes he left after speaking with trainers. Rest of team skated another 30 minutes. Something to monitor for sure.” After all, the margins were wafer-thin; one mistake is too many. And an injury to the Oilers captain can practically mean the Stanley Cup staying in Florida.

Well, if the Oilers are to win the Stanley Cup in 2025, they need Connor McDavid. They need Leon Draisaitl. They need everyone fit and firing to stop the Florida Panthers from making it 2 in 2. This is the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Last year, the Oilers lost in 7 games. A defeat again this year will leave them questioning how it is that they can’t win a Stanley Cup despite having McDavid and Draisaitl.

These guys have been in inspired form throughout the playoffs. And Connor McDavid, his usual self, as the phenomenon keeps bringing magic to the ice.

Connor McDavid going smooth in the Playoffs, but the main series remains

The Oilers center has been gliding on the ice, putting pucks into the net when needed. But he loves to set up his teammates, too. In the 2025 playoffs, the 28-year-old has 20 assists and 26 points in total. This keeps him at the top of the Points table just ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl (25) and 9 ahead of Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

Connor McDavid has also entered the record books while helping the Oilers win the Clarence Campbell Bowl. With the assist for the first goal in the series-clinching 5th game of the Western Conference finals, McDavid registered his 100th overall playoff assist. He hit the mark in 90 games, making him the second-fastest player to reach 100 assists after the legendary Wayne Gretzky, who did it in 70 games.

McDavid also hit the 100 points mark in the regular season (26 goals and 74 assists). But that’s all in the past now. The biggest series of the season remains. Last year, the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner got 3 goals and 8 assists in the 7 games against the Stanley Cup Champions. It obviously wasn’t enough. And he blanked in the crucial game 7 as the Panthers won 2-1. But he has a chance to rewrite history in his favor.

Can McDavid get his first Stanley Cup ring? Will his superstition work to make the Oilers the 2025 Stanley Cup Champions? What do you think?