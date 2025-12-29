USA Hockey Teammate Shares Emotional Reaction After Cole Huston’s Frightening Injury at World Juniors

A chilling hush enveloped the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on Saturday night as the significance of a crucial World Juniors game faded into the background. Team USA defenseman Cole Hutson, a prospect for the Washington Capitals and an important player on the American blue line, collapsed onto the ice following a blow to the back of his head from a puck launched by Swiss defenseman Gian Meier.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The medical team hurried to the aid of the unresponsive 19-year-old, as the arena collectively held its breath, the seriousness of the situation overshadowing the ongoing competition. Amidst the frightening scene, just one gesture of compassion pierced through the cold silence of an injury timeout. According to a report by Hockey Forever on Instagram, as Hutson remained immobilized, his close friend and USA teammate Cole Eiserman swiftly made his way to his side.

“I wasn’t a hockey player in that moment. When he was able to squeeze my hand, we could breathe,” Eiserman recounted after the game, his words carrying the raw weight of the experience. The sense of relief was evident, yet it was moderated, as the match was set to continue. The play resumed and Switzerland found the net, equalizing the score—a turn of events that, unexpectedly, brought the perplexed Americans back to attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

They regrouped to reclaim the lead just minutes later, with forward Will Zellers, who described the injury as “a little bit of a shock,” netting what would ultimately be the decisive goal. Eiserman remarked, “It’s tough with all those stoppages and everything and a lot of emotions. We’re a pretty resilient group. We’re trying to play for each other, and that’s all that mattered after that. We kinda just tried to put our heads down, play for Hutty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockey Forever (@hockeyforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The best news came later when Hutson was released from the hospital and rejoined his teammates at the arena, and he was classified as day-to-day. Yet, what is the significance of the defenseman within the USA hockey lineup?

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Hockey will definitely need him on the ice

Cole Hutson’s rise in the world of hockey has been nothing less than remarkable. The 19-year-old defenseman, a promising prospect for the Washington Capitals and a standout at Boston University, entered the 2026 tournament on the brink of making history, requiring only a single point to equal the record for the most career points by an American defenseman in the event’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He was not merely pursuing a record; he was the reigning tournament’s most prolific player from his gold-medal campaign, where he made history as the first defenseman to top the World Juniors scoring charts with an impressive 11 points. He serves as an essential component for an American team aiming for a historic third consecutive gold medal.

U.S. coach Bob Motzko emphasized his stance, stating, “He’s one of the best defensemen in the world.” His alarming injury sustained against Switzerland signified more than just the absence of one player; it jeopardized the presence of the team’s most dynamic playmaker at a critical juncture when his nation required his talents the most, overshadowing their championship ambitions until his anticipated recovery.