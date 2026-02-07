USA’s Charlie McAvoy Fires Up Rivalry Sparks as NHL Players Switch Teams at Milan

For many fans at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the anticipation started to increase the moment NHL stars returned to the Olympic ice after more than a decade. Among those suiting up for Team USA is Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. However, his journey to Milan has been one in the spotlight, not exactly because of his play but because of a shimmering rivalry.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported on X: “Charlie McAvoy was one of four NHL players who flew to Milan on commercial flights early, because they wanted to be part of Opening Ceremonies. He posted this after, late last night. USA’s first game is vs Latvia.. where he will once again face Sandis Vilmanis.” So, what’s the story behind this?

Just days before the Olympic break, in a clash between McAvoy’s Bruins and Vilmanis’ Florida Panthers, the two players collided in a violent on-ice incident. Vilmanis caught McAvoy with an elbow to the face and left the Bruins defenseman with a visibly swollen and injured face. McAvoy’s response was to share a clip from the moment and a selfie to show the world the aftermath of the collision.

Vilmanis received only a two-minute minor penalty on the play and faced no further disciplinary action from the league. Now, for the two hockey players, they stage shifts from the NHL’s regular season to the Olympic arena.

For the 22-year-old Panthers winger, getting selected for the Latvian national team was a moment of joy. “I feel incredibly proud to be selected to represent my national team, especially on the Olympic stage. I hope to make my country very proud and do my best out there,” Vilmanis said. He also became the first active Charlotte Checkers player to be selected for the Winter Olympics.

Indeed, apart from playing in the NHL regular season for 14 games, scoring two goals and two assists, the Latvian was a part of the AHL team for 31 games, where he secured eight goals and 11 assists. His first test at the Games will be against the United States on February 12, and there he will find Charlie McAvoy, who is probably readying himself for a sweet revenge.

However, the hit that the Panthers’ forward made wasn’t very appreciated by the Bruins’ coach.

Marco Sturm stood beside the Bruins star Charlie McAvoy

It was a tough shootout loss for the Boston Bruins, who saw them fall against the Florida Panthers 4-5. And apart from reflecting on the game, head coach Marco Sturm wasn’t pleased with what happened between Charlie McAvoy and Sandis Vilmanis.

“It was a brutal hit, and everyone saw it. Obviously, I had the opportunity to look at the replay, too. To come out with four-on-four like that, I just didn’t understand. I’m here to protect my guys, especially Charlie. If you target his head, which was clear to see, that just pisses me off,” Sturm said, making himself very clear.

McAvoy is an important player for the Bruins. In 45 games, the defenseman has 39 points, and his team is doing well this season under coach Sturm, following a few bad campaigns. So, he just can’t stand other players trying to sabotage his star skaters.

So, only time will tell if McAvoy has any answer for Vilmanis. Who knows, will Team USA unite against Latvia for a clash with their fists as they did against Canada during the 4 Nations? Will Matthew Tkachuk help his fellow American hockey player by letting his gloves go against a Latvian star? All will be decided on February 12, 2026.