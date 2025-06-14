Vancouver Fans Turn On Front Office Over Star Forward’s Uncertain Canucks Future: “Can’t Have Anything”

The Canucks had a tough time during the 2024-25 season, going from being Pacific Division champions in 2023-24 to finishing with a record of 38-30-14. They ended up in 5th place in the Pacific and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Goaltender Thatcher Demko played only 23 games this season, with a save percentage of .889 and a GAA of 2.90, mainly because of injuries. On the other hand, Kevin Lankinen really stepped up, grabbing 25 wins and earning himself a solid five-year, $22.5 million extension after doing great work with a struggling team.

Captain Quinn Hughes really shined offensively once more, racking up 76 points in 68 games and earning a spot as a Norris Trophy finalist for the second year in a row. However, the rest of the team didn’t quite keep up; Brock Boeser had a tough time with a -25 rating, and some tension between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller led to Miller being traded to New York. The Canucks decided not to bring back head coach Rick Tocchet after this season.

“It wasn’t a quit thing. It was just something I felt, for me, to evolve and just in my life, this was the right decision. And there’s other things, I’m not going to dive into it, but I just feel like this was the time,” Tocchet said, responding to his critics who labeled him a quitter. It seems like there are still some more changes ahead for the Canucks roster this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On X, NHL Rumour Report shared: “Elliotte Friedman: Pius Suter likely headed to market; Canucks don’t want to go to the level the market has him right now – 32 Thoughts Podcast.” Even though Pius Suter had a solid season, the Vancouver Canucks think he’s headed for a pretty significant pay bump (maybe around $4.5-$5 million a year), and that just doesn’t align with their budget or long-term roster strategy.

AD

Suter really stood out in his first full season with the Canucks, hitting new personal bests with 25 goals, 21 assists, and a total of 46 points across 81 games. He wrapped up with a plus/minus of +2 and kept his shooting percentage at 18.1%. He really became one of the team’s go-to bottom-six forwards, showing off his solid two-way play and ability to stay healthy.

Pius Suter had an amazing season in 2024-25, showing off his scoring, defending, and overall physical skills. However, it seems the Canucks probably won’t be able to match the price he’ll be asking for in the open market. So, what was the fans’ reaction to this?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Vancouver Canucks fans aren’t happy

If Pius Suter ends up leaving, it’s going to be a big blow for the Vancouver Canucks. The fans are aware of it, and this comment highlighted just how underrated the player is, saying, “Weird player. small, slow, not physical, spotty on faceoffs. also scored 5v5 goals at a higher rate than Brock Boeser in the past three seasons while putting up elite defensive results including in a 2nd line role this year.” The management of the team faced some questions when someone commented, “Would be the 3rd time his team just didn’t sign him after a solid season.” This fan threw in a sarcastic comment, saying, “Of course because canucks.”

So, has he ever mentioned anything about playing for the Canucks? “I love playing in Vancouver. I really like it here. We’ll see how it goes. I’m concentrating on playing well again, being successful with the team and getting off to a good start. Personally too, but one usually goes hand in hand with the other: if the team plays well, everyone plays well. Everything else will become clear. Maybe there will be a point in the summer when we can sit down together,” Suter mentioned that last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The forward really showed his love for Vancouver, highlighting how he’s all about playing well and helping the team do great this season. He also mentioned that he was hoping to sit down with the management over the summer and talk about possibly continuing his career in the city. But since things aren’t really going that way, this fan mentioned, “Can’t have anything over here.” Giving a bold, tongue-in-cheek suggestion, this fan wrote, “Get rid of Pettersson and pay Suter what he wants.”

It seems like the comments are really all over the place. On one hand, you’ve got individuals giving a shoutout to Suter for his quiet but significant contributions. On the other hand, there’s a lot of frustration aimed at Vancouver’s management. Fans are caught between wanting Suter to stick around and feeling shocked that he might not be getting the recognition he deserves or could be mismanaged.