Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo’s NHL Future in Question Post Heartbreaking Injury Update

Despite the Vegas Golden Knights’ rather unimpressive 2024-25 postseason, Alex Pietrangelo had a fairly good run. 33 points in the regular season and 6 points in 10 postseason matches, the 35-year-old defenseman proved to be a centerpiece to the Knights’ campaign this season. However, his skill will be something the Las Vegas team will have to hit the ice without in the 2025-26 season.

The official Vegas Golden Knights account provided an update on Alex Pietrangelo’s future via a post on X on June 30. As per the social media update, the Canadian will be stepping away from his beloved sport to take care of his health. “The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health,” Pietrangelo noted in his statement. Subsequently, came the statement that would undoubtedly hit the Knights fans where it hurts.

“After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life,” the blueliner elaborated on his next steps. Vegas’ general manager, Kelly McCrimmon, also issued a statement on the matter, noting that Alex will have the “organization’s full support in prioritizing his long-term health and quality of life.”

The story is developing…