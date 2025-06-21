brand-logo
Video Reveals Aleksander Barkov’s Struggle With Brad Marchand at Panthers’ Stanley Cup Party

ByDiptarko Paul

Jun 20, 2025 | 9:53 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Firecrackers continue to go off at Sunrise, Florida. Decimating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 to defend the Stanley Cup with success, the Panthers became only the third team from the state to win back-to-back championships in pro sports history. Undoubtedly, something to be cheery about. And it looks like Brad Marchand is making sure to mark the occasion with enthusiasm. So much so that even Aleksander Barkov is having a tough time keeping up.

The Florida captain’s impact in the locker room and on the ice can hardly be overstated. “He seems to show up in the big moments and does all the right things,” said Marchand of the Finn’s ability to deliver under pressure, despite knowing the former from close proximity for only a few months. And tonight, it seems like the Canadian winger got to learn what makes “Barky” the leader even off the ice.

In an X post from June 20 by sof•pantr, Barkov can be seen trying to get Brad Marchand’s party spirit under control. The accompanying video of the post shares a brief clip from Local 10 News, where the Cats’ captain can be seen walking out of the E11even nightclub with his hand around the Canadian winger’s shoulder.

Marchand’s face couldn’t be seen with a pair of dark glasses covering his eyes. However, from his body language, it’s not hard to decipher that the veteran hockey star has been partying a little too hard, and Barkov might have thought it was time he called it a night. However, the Panthers’ new signee felt like he had some unfinished work left inside the club and wanted to make a quick return, before Barkov literally dragged the former by his hands and made sure that didn’t happen.

