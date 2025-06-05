Viral Air Corgi’s Stanley Cup Predictions Become Concerning For Florida Panthers After Game 1

AirCorg has spoken and it looks like we have a clear prediction for the 2025 Stanley Cup winner. The viral corgi who has been making surprisingly accurate sports predictions on Instagram, tosses balls off of its nose and into baskets in order to predict what team will win what game of the series. And after the Edmonton Oilers just beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 at Rogers Place, it looks like AirCorg is getting these shots spot on, which means bad news for the Panthers.

The AirCorg, who tossed the first ball into Edmonton’s basket has, one game into the series, got the predictions spot on. And, by the looks of it, Game 2 will be Edmonton’s too. Only then will Florida catch up by winning two games as well, and tying with Edmonton. After this however, AirCorg predicted that the Oilers will win another, followed by a final Florida win before Edmonton steals the series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s no saying yet how accurate AirCorg is with the NHL, but the dog has had a pretty respectable record with the NBA, getting 75% of his guesses right. The prophetic puppy correctly guessed the Pacers over Cavaliers (4-1), Knicks over Celtics (4-2, inferred), Pacers over Knicks (4-2) in the NBA postseason, but if things go according to this latest video, then the trickshot making corgi must surely have some supernatural ability in the fate of hockey leagues as well!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other predictions that AirCorg got right this playoff season with regard to the Florida Panthers

Believe it or not the AirCorg, who’s real name is Steph Furry (get it?) predicted that the Oilers would win the series against the Dallas Stars, though the Dog didn’t get the entire series perfectly correct, it did get the first game spot on and the winner, so if that is anything to go by then maybe the Stanley Cup finals will play out in a similar fashion. However, the AirCorg was not able to predict the Florida Panthers as the winners in the round 2 series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, though Steph Furry did predict that it would be a seven game finish, he predicted the Leafs as the winners rather than the Panthers. Truth be told, the Panthers basket was, both times, placed at the right side of the stairs, so maybe the dog just has a biased shot.

But how are the corgi’s predictions stacked against the stats? Right now on the highly touted NHL analytics website, Money Puck, it looks like the Oilers are the predicted winners of the Stanley Cup 2025, with 60.2% chance of winning the cup vs. the Florida Panthers who only have 39.8% right now, so it seems like Steph Furry is not too far off.

The truth is, the Oilers are looking pretty good at the moment, starting on an upper hand on their home turf, and the Florida Panthers were supposed to be the road kings! However, that final goal in the 4-3 game, was, for all intents and purposes, an accident, based on an accidental puck flipped over the glass by Tomas Nosek that lead to a powerplay where Edmonton scored, Florida is surely going to learn from this and bring back that depth scoring in game 2. So, things could go either way, we could either have another Paul the Octopus on our hands or just a ball tossing corgi!