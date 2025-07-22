Washington Capitals Help Young French Goalie Chase 23-Year-Old Hockey Dream

In June 2023, Nashville became the centre of the 2023 NHL Draft as it brought together the game’s most promising young talents. Inside Bridgestone Arena, hopeful prospects sat in rows for hours. They were waiting for a life-changing moment, each expecting the announcers to call their names. For some, selection was a near certainty; for others, the draft was a long shot. Similarly, a youngster from France was unsure about the draft pick. So, rather than sitting nervously in the stands, he chose to spend the day on vacation in Spain.

French-Swiss goaltender Antonie Keller watched the draft from afar, not expecting to be part of it. Keller had already accepted the outcome, thinking his name wouldn’t be among those announced. But in the 7th round, the NHL announced that Antoine was the 206th overall pick. “I’m very happy. Very happy to represent my country. I’m very proud to be French, and it’s very nice. I didn’t think about it and didn’t realize a lot. I’m just happy,” Keller said out of surprise and as a promise to present the country. According to RMNB, there have been only 12 French players on the NHL’s ice. He became the 13th Frenchman on the drafted list.

Interestingly, the Washington Capitals further helped this young man by offering an AHL contract for the 2025 season. “When you get the opportunity to sign and to go play in the minors for an organization like Washington, you just take it,” he said. Hence, Keller could play for the Capitals’ ECHL affiliate in South Carolina and in the AHL with Hershey this season.

Playing in the ECHL and AHL could also help prepare Keller for the 2026 Olympics. As per NHL.com, although the Dijon native is only 20 years old, he is expected to be among the three goalies selected for France’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. If he fulfils this dream, he is going to break the 23-year-old drought of a Frenchman playing as a goalie. “For every hockey player, it’s a dream to play in the Olympics. It’s not my main focus, but I can play in the Olympics. And I will do everything possible to be able to play in the Olympics and to be in the best shape I can be,” Antoine Keller said at the Capitals development camp.

With this, he’ll become the youngest goalie on the list of three shortlisted goalies for the national team. The other two are Quentin Papillon (26-year-old) and Julian Junca (27-year-old). With their appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the French ice hockey team will end the 23 years long Olympics drought.

Washington Capitals prospect to help the countrymen ending the 23-years long drought

The last time when the French ice hockey team played in the Olympics was at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics. And that team’s goalie was Cristobal Huet, who is also the first Frenchman to play in the NHL. After showcasing his talent on the international stage at the 2002 Winter Olympics, Huet took the next big step in his hockey career by entering the NHL in 2003. He played in seven NHL seasons, from 2003 to 2010.

He began with the Los Angeles Kings, then went on to play for the storied Montreal Canadiens. Then his career in Montreal was followed by a stint with the Washington Capitals. And finally wrapped up his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He is currently Antoine’s goalie coach. After Antoine’s name was shortlisted, Huet expressed his feelings to NHL.com. “I don’t want to talk for the coach, but there is a very, very good chance that Antoine is going to be on the team.”

He added, “We took the [approach] where we have to throw our young guys into a world championship so they can learn. They can watch. They can play. They’re going to fail, maybe. But they’re going to get back up, and we need them to get back up and play again.” Huet is now an assistant on France’s national team. He also coached Antoine Keller last season with Lausanne.

The Washington Capitals prospect, Antoine’s Olympic dream is taking shape. But while admitting he wants to represent the country, Keller didn’t hesitate to emphasize that playing in the NHL is his main goal. Antoine is on the road where he can make two of his big dreams come true. The next two years can surely be a breakout for the Capitals’ young prodigy.