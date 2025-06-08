Washington Capitals’ Spencer Carbery Continues Creating History Despite Early End to Stanley Cup Campaign

It wasn’t the best of endings for the Capitals in the 2024-25 season, bowing out of the playoffs after a shock upset loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The fans didn’t expect it, not after their excellent regular season combined with Ovechkin’s record breaking. And especially not after the good work Spencer Carbery had been putting in until the Hurricanes series. In fact, that excellent work has been now been formally recognized, and what do you know, the Washington Capitals head coach has become a history maker.

NHL’s official Twitter handle shared the special news on June 7: “Spencer Carbery is the first individual to ever earn coach of the year honors in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.” And their caption was equally apt: “Successful at every level”. This happened after the NHL named Carbery the winner of the Jack Adams Award, which is given to “the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.” The decision was made by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Carbery won the ECHL’s John Brophy Award in 2013-14 with the South Carolina Stingrays. And after that, he received the AHL’s Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award in 2020-21 when he was with the Hershey Bears. And now, with 81 first-place votes among 103 ballots cast, the 43-year-old has entered a very exclusive list, in fact, where he is the only one.

This comes on the back of a great regular season campaign in which the Capitals improved their points tally by 20 points from the 2023-24 season. And that saw them register 111 points, the 2nd-highest points in overall NHL history.

