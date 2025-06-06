Wayne Gretzky Addresses Controversial Florida Panthers Tax Debate: “Business Decision”

Wayne Gretzky, often called “The Great One,” is known as the most successful player in NHL history. He kicked off his NHL journey with the Edmonton Oilers back in 1979, guiding them to four Stanley Cup wins and racking up a ton of records, like an incredible 2,857 career points that no one has matched. So, back in 1988, Gretzky got traded to the Los Angeles Kings, and that really helped hockey take off in the U.S., especially in places where it wasn’t super popular before. He went on to play for the St. Louis Blues and wrapped up his career with the New York Rangers in 1999.

Gretzky really loved the game, and that passion helped the NHL grow all over North America. However, something has also caught his attention. The Florida Panthers are really at the heart of an interesting discussion in the NHL about how state tax policies can give some teams a leg up in competition. Because Florida doesn’t have a state income tax, teams like the Panthers can offer players more take-home pay without having to raise their gross salaries. This could really help them attract top talent. The financial boost has come along with the Panthers’ recent success, like their multiple appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, sparking conversations about fairness in the league.

So, with a good understanding of what’s going on in the sports world, the Great One shared some pretty interesting thoughts on The Pat McAfee Show. “Well, let me say two things. Um, obviously Florida and Tampa Bay is a unique situation, Dallas, Vegas, um, from a financial point of view, if that’s what a player’s thinking about, obviously, but if a player’s thinking, you know, what I want to play in a hockey culture, like playing and living in the city of Edmonton, I loved it for 10 years,” Gretzky shared.

Two regions, and a totally different vibe in the hockey world. Gretzky pointed out that playing in spots like Florida or Tampa Bay comes with some pretty sweet benefits for NHL players—especially the absence of state income tax and a more laid-back vibe day-to-day. If you’re a player wanting to boost your earnings while enjoying a more laid-back and private lifestyle, these markets might just be what you’re looking for.

But Gretzky pointed out that in places like Edmonton, hockey is more than just a game; it’s a part of everyday life. He mentioned, “So it’s a different feeling when you leave the arena in Florida after a game or leave the arena in Tampa Bay, but you leave the arena in Edmonton, you know, you’ve been in a hockey game, and you know, there’s 1.5 million people who live here, and 1.3 million have watched that game and the other 200,000. The only reason they didn’t is because they were working.”

via Imago 06 April 2016: Former Edmonton Oiler Wayne Gretzky 99 takes part in the final ceremony celebrations closing out the final game at Rexall Place. The Farewell Rexall ceremony took place after the Vancouver Canucks game versus the Edmonton Oilers at the last ever NHL Eishockey Herren USA hockey game at Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire NHL: APR 06 Canucks at Oilers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon16040614

The Great One shared how much the game is a part of the local culture, reminiscing about his own 10 years there and the buzz of stepping out of the arena, feeling like almost everyone in the city had tuned in to watch the game. In Edmonton, the support is super passionate and all around you, sometimes even a bit much—but for some players, that intensity is what makes it really special. “So that’s a business decision that a player has to make,” he said.

The NHL legend, in this analogy, a player would rather live in a place where hockey is culturally significant than pursue financial gain in a state with advantageous tax rules. Absolutely, Edmonton is known for its hockey culture, but the Panthers’ head coach also recognized the rising scene in South Florida.

Just like Wayne Gretzky, he pointed out the rising sports culture in the region

Hockey is still a relatively new sport in South Florida, but it’s really starting to take off. Panthers head coach Maurice pointed this out and emphasized how important it is for the major sports teams in the area to collaborate rather than just compete. He mentioned, “I think there’s room for all of us down here, certainly enough people. And I think that it’s a great thing that you have sports that are foundational—football, basketball, baseball, and then the new sport, hockey—and there’s room for everybody there. So how about we just share it? We share the spotlight.”

The Panthers’ coach prefers to share the spotlight rather than compete for the top spot. He thinks that collaborating can truly benefit all the teams involved. Furthermore, the head coach talked about the Panthers’ general manager, saying, “Bill Zito, very involved with management, when I say involved, connected to the management of other sports. And it hasn’t been so much for the coaches, especially in basketball, because their seasons run concurrently. It’s 82 games. There’s not a lot of time for phone calls. But between the Dolphins and the Marlins, Bill’s been kind of involved. Best practices. I know that our team services people get together, right, to scout out the best of things when we travel. There’s room for everybody here.”

Basically, these partnerships involve clubs from various sports in the same area, and they’re focused on improving operations and fostering a sense of unity among the sports teams in South Florida.