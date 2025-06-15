Wayne Gretzky Blames Paul Bissonnette as Oilers Trail Panthers After Stanley Cup Game 5 Loss

What do you do when you see your beloved team slowly losing the race? Ask Wayne Gretzky, maybe? After a stout 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 at Rogers Place, the Oilers are now just one defeat away from missing out on winning the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row. Naturally, Gretzky couldn’t help but feel it’s the black gaze of Edmonton’s foes that is casting such a dark cloud over the Oilers.

“This is the team to do it. I don’t think Florida has played a team that is as physical as Edmonton,” the “Great One”, Wayne Gretzky, said just before the Stanley Cup Finals kicked off. However, as of now, the Oilers might be losing their grip on the series. And the former Edmonton superstar believes it’s the NHL analysts who need to stop putting so much attention on the series and jinxing the Oilers’ chances of making amends for their 2024 heartbreak.

In a post on X by NHLonTNT from June 14, Gretzky was heard telling Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette off for the latter’s predictions ahead of Game 5. As per the post, it can be seen that the hockey analyst had wagered that Sam Reinhart would take more than 3 shots on the Oilers’ net, while the Edmonton captain, Connor McDavid, would score more than 1 point in today’s game. Biz also predicted that Trent Frederic would get his name on the scoresheet with a goal. NONE of those predictions ultimately came true, and Wayne wasn’t amused.

After Bissonnette’s colleagues had a good laugh at how his Game 5 predictions fell flat on their faces, Wayne Gretzky pointed out how the TNT sportscaster is just terrible at making forecasts. “You said 7 or 8 goals in every game, we got just 2 tonight,” the retired Oilers star’s pain almost could be felt despite the chuckle he let out. “You’re bad luck,” Gretzky essentially asked Paul to refrain from making any predictions going forward.

