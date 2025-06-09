Wayne Gretzky Leaves Edmonton Community in Tears With Heartwarming Gesture for Die-Hard Oilers Fans

During the NHL Winter Classic and just a few months back, the former Edmonton Oilers’ captain, Wayne Gretzky, and his family came together to offer help for Skyler, a young girl battling spina bifida, nurturing her dream of playing for the Paralympic sled hockey team. “Congratulations. You will not be home for the holidays because the Gretzky family is inviting your new family to Chicago to watch with Wayne Gretzky,” read the letter, which she was given by a popular influencer, Zachery Dereniowski, also known as the mdmotivator.

Cut to the day of the Winter Classic, Skyler got to hang out with Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, Ty Gretzky, and, of course, The Great One. Skyler described it as the best day of her life. Something similar unfolded amidst the intense battle between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, fighting for the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship. The Gretzkys are at it again, and fans all over cannot help but appreciate the gesture.

Zachery Dereniowski, shared a reel on Instagram that quietly shifted the online conversation surrounding the electrifying finals to something softer. Walking up to two unsuspecting Edmonton Oilers fans, Eric and Davin, in a grocery store, Dereniowski handed them a similar letter. “You will not be home tonight because the Gretzky family is inviting you to Stanley Cup game tonight,” one of them read the contents, still in shock from having received tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals for just a dollar each.

