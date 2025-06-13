Wayne Gretzky Sends Shocker After Florida Panthers’ Sam Reinhart Tied Game 4

“Oilers follow their worst period of this Final with their best one,” wrote Sportsnet’s Mark Spector after the Edmonton Oilers did what they do best: Make a comeback. And what a comeback this one was, with the Oilers eliminating the Florida Panthers 3-0 advantage long before the second period ended. With Jake Walman scoring a 4th in the third, it looked like Game 4 was in the Oilers’ bag before Sam Reinhart shocked the hockey world, including Wayne Gretzky.

With just 20 seconds left in the third period, the Cats forward escalated the drama, scoring the equalizer amid chaos in front of the Oilers’ goal post. Reinhart positioned himself perfectly and teamed up with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk to beat an out-of-position Calvin Pickard at a near 180-degree angle. The play was so impressive that it earned him the ultimate praise from The Great One.

“Sam Reinhart might be one of the smartest players to ever play our game,” Wayne Gretzky said about the Cats’ center on TNT, as per ESPN’s senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski. Now that’s high praise from arguably the greatest hockey player ever to grace the ice.

AD

This story is developing…