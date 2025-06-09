“We Get Hit”: Florida Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Makes Bold Statement on Possible Injury Beatings

The physical intensity of the postseason isn’t something the Florida Panthers are unfamiliar with, especially after tough matchups like the one in Game 2. Sam Bennett, the Panthers forward, kicked things off with a power-play goal, but it was another moment featuring the NHL star that really caught everyone’s eye. Late in the first period, with the score all tied up at 2-2, Bennett had a run-in with the Edmonton Oilers goalie, Stuart Skinner, and ended up getting called for goaltender interference.

It looks like cameras caught Mattias Ekholm making contact with Bennett and nudging him right before the collision, which sent him into Skinner’s crease. What did the player think about this? “Very surprised,” Bennett said. It’s totally understandable that fans get worried about those kinds of plays. Nobody wants to see their favorite team’s stars getting hurt, right? But you know, those aggressive plays really add to what makes hockey the whole package.

Head coach Paul Maurice even pointed out that his team has earned a reputation for grit, encouraging opponents to bring that same intensity on every shift. So, the current matchup has really stepped things up, right? Maurice mentioned it in a press conference, saying, “I think that we take some beatings. We take hits. We get hit. The standard theme is people have a general, pretty strong idea of the style of game that we play, and they play the same game when they play us. This series doesn’t look like maybe the series prior. So we’re used to getting hit.”

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final – Media Day Jun 7, 2024 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice speaks to reporters during media day in advance of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tthe stats really back up Maurice’s point of view. Last year, the Panthers really brought a tough, physical vibe to the postseason, racking up an impressive 281 penalty minutes as they fought their way through the series. Right now, Florida is at the top of the PIM chart with 303 penalty minutes, leaving the eliminated Winnipeg Jets behind at 236 penalty minutes.

It really highlights how tough the Panthers are on the ice this year, especially when you think about last season. The season isn’t over yet, and they still haven’t switched up their physical style of hockey.

The Florida Panthers never changed their strategy

The Florida Panthers play with a ton of intensity every night. They’re not shy about getting into those tough forechecks, delivering hard hits, and battling along the boards to wear down their opponents and take control of the game from the very start to the final buzzer. Last year, they snagged the Stanley Cup, marking the first time for their franchise. Now, they’re back at it, aiming for a second win as they face off against the Edmonton Oilers in the Final once more. We’ve got some new players on the team, but the physicality is definitely still there.

During the postseason, Brad Marchand leads the pack with 46 penalty minutes. The former Boston Bruins captain was traded to Florida, and as soon as he connected with his new teammates, his plays really impressed a lot of people. Besides those penalty minutes, Marchand has racked up 17 points, with 7 goals and 10 assists, over 19 games. In the same vein, defenseman Niko Mikkola comes in second on this list with 37 PIM, while star forward Matthew Tkachuk takes third place with 33 PIM.

These three have been a real menace on the ice, causing all sorts of trouble for the opposing teams. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Panthers can take a 2-1 lead in Game 3.