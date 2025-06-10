Weather Conditions Continue to Raise Stanley Cup Schedule Concerns as Panthers vs. Oilers Final Game Affected

After the Florida Panthers edged out the Edmonton Oilers on home ice at Rogers Place to win the Stanley Cup Final Game 2 in double overtime, the Oilers needed a response. However, the Oilers’ excursion to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, has proved difficult with the defending champions dominating most of the action. Yet, amid the Cats’ goalscoring spree, TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun spotted a potential problem.

The analyst noticed that the puck was extra bouncy on he ice. “The conditions inside the Panther’s Puck bouncing around like a hot potato on the ice here tonight,” LeBrun commented on the situation. What’s more? He wasn’t the only one. “Seems like the puck is like a ping pong ball out on the ice…tough to handle…#StanleyCupFinal,” added SiriusXM NHL host Zig Fracassi. So what’s going on?

Well, the TSN reporter chalked it up to the weather. “Nothing you can do to make great ice in mid-June in Florida. Humidity (is) through the roof all day here today,” added the NHL analyst. While the stadium where they’re hosting the Stanley Cup Final comes with climate control, there’s only so much you can do. At the time of writing, AccuWeather puts Florida’s indoor humidity at “83% (Extremely Humid).” This doesn’t bode well, because they’ll also play Game 4 in Sunrise.

This story is developing…