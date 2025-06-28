What Happened to Matthew Schaefer’s Mom? NY Islanders’ Overall No.1 Pick Honors Late Mother at 2025 NHL Draft

It’s only been a few days since Connor McDavid completed a decade since the day he became the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft. Now, a decade later, the Erie Otters are once again at the top of the pack as the New York Islanders picked another star forward, Matthew Schaefer, for the Otters roster to open the 2025 NHL Draft. While it was the most significant moment in the 17-year-old’s hockey journey so far, it was also a bittersweet one.

The hockey forward was overwhelmed with emotion as he put on that New York Islanders sweater in the first decentralized NHL Draft. Schafer wept on the stage in a futile attempt to keep it together as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stood beside him. In the stands, his father, Todd Schaefer, couldn’t keep it together either. Schaefer was living the biggest moment of his hockey career without his mother.

In fact, it’s something he had predicted would happen, and still couldn’t help it. “I think my mom’s going to go right into my head when I get picked because, you know, I wish she could be here,” Matthew Schaefer told NHL.com on June 26. That’s because Schaefer lost his mother to breast cancer just over a year ago, in February 2024. “I can not believe how fast this happened,” the 17-year-old wrote in a lengthy tribute to his late mother last year.

