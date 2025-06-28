What Were the 2025 NHL Draft Picks on Day 1? Matthew Schaefer’s Mom Tribute, Roger McQueen’s Disneyland Moment & Top Highlights

And so, it came to an end. The first day of the 2025 NHL Draft wrapped up at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles last night. While the second day of the mega hockey event is still to continue today, we still have a lot to go through from Day 1.

With the 2024-25 season being one of the hardest and wildest rides in recent memory, all eyes are on the next season to see which teams can retain their momentum and which start their journey to get back on their feet. With that in mind, the 2025 NHL Draft will play a major role in filling fresh fuel into the engines. So, let’s take a gander at what unfolded at the City of Angels on June 27 to give you a comprehensive idea about who scored big at the event, and who fell short of doing so.

The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft: No surprise there

There wasn’t much speculation about who would be the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. The Erie Otters’ defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been making waves within the hockey community despite playing less than half the number of matches as compared to his peers. With the 17-year-old being drafted by the New York Islanders, Schaefer became only the fifth defenseman since 2006 to be picked first at the NHL Draft, while also becoming the first No. 1 pick from Erie since Connor McDavid was drafted by the Oilers in 2015, as per the official NHL website.

via Imago

“He is the complete package playing a dynamic style that generates results and influences the outcome of games,” said Dan Marr, Central Scouting director, on the 2025 NHL Draft top pick, underscoring that the Canadian has the potential to become a future All-Star player. But all that happiness still couldn’t keep the thought of his late mom out of Matthew’s mind.

In February last year, Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer. After being drafted, Schaefer and his family were seen to be emotional, as the young hockey star kissed the breast cancer pin on his chest and pointed toward the sky in an emotional tribute. “As you guys could see, I couldn’t control the tears. Thinking of my mom a little extra today. I know she’d be very proud, I’d love for her to be here in person obviously cancer sucks, but she’s with me in spirit,” the defenseman said o his heaving emotions after becoming the newest Isles member.

But Schaefer was hardly the sole highlight of the night. Eight teams drafted more than one player, while four teams drafted three players each at the 2025 NHL Draft. That’s quite the stat! Below is another rising Turk who can easily take the NHL community by storm when he arrives to play with the big boys.

The Anaheim Ducks’ big move

The 2007 Stanley Cup-winning team has now missed the playoffs for the seventh straight year. A hard pill to swallow in every respect. For understandable reasons, the fans were eager to see how the Ducks began their team rebuilding journey at the 2025 NHL Draft, especially with all the money that’s been invested by Henry Samueli, the owner of the Ducks, in recent months in a bid for the team to find their footing. And they looked to be on the right track on Friday.

via Imago

Anaheim made use of its 10th pick by drafting Roger McQueen. Despite battling a fracture in the L4 and L5 vertebrae in his back, McQueen finished the 2024-25 season with the highest points-per-game in his team, highlighting the incredible talent the 6’5 198-pounder defenseman brings to the table. Performing well at the NHL Scouting Combine, the teenager proved rightfully was hailed as one of the wild cards at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Right after being picked, the newest Ducks’ star was choppered off to Disneyland, where he got to meet Donald Duck and Cars icon Steve McQueen, a distant cousin! After missing out on most of the season due to his injuries, McQueen will undoubtedly be feeling gleeful over his NHL Draft luck. And rest assured, he will try everything in his power to give back to the Ducks for their confidence in him. But who else is feeling pretty fortunate?

The Bruins spoiling the mood for the Isles

Boston College’s James Hagens was once considered a potentially top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. However, as the day inched closer, the NCAA star saw his value drop, but that didn’t stop the Boston Bruins from considering his 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 collegiate games this season to be something to overlook. His five goals in seven games to help Team USA win the 2025 IIHF World Championship did help make the decision easier for the Bruins, too, we’d wager.

via Imago

The Bruins, coming off a rather shambolic season, were fixated on ending the first day of the 2025 NHL Draft on a high. And they did just that, not only by bagging Hagens but also by ruining the night for the New York Islanders fans. Talk about using one stone for a double hit. But was it all about the new prospects at the Peacock Theater last night? Certainly not!

A resounding victory for the Canadiens

Despite not getting any of the top 32 picks at the 2025 NHL Draft so far, the Canadiens still walked away from the event with a beaming smile. Deciding to send their 15th and 16th picks toward the Islanders’ way, the Canadiens instead bagged Noah Dobson, to add depth to their blue line. With an eight-year $9.5 million AAV contract, Dobson could be the new blood the Montreal team needs to get back to its winning ways.

While the Canadiens did manage to make it to the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, that campaign didn’t last very long. And Dobson could be central to the journey back to the top, especially when you consider that he will join a thunderous locker room full of talent, including the likes of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and Lane Hutson.

