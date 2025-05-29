When Will Stanley Cup Finals Take Place? Florida Panthers Win Confirms Date for Hockey’s Biggest Night

It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride through the NHL playoffs, but with the Florida Panthers securing their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final—for the fourth time—fans can’t help but wonder: when does the biggest night of the game finally arrive? Of course, the Cats are primed, but there is a turn of events this time that has hockey enthusiasts abuzz from Florida to Alberta.

All the attention is focused on the Western Conference struggle, with the Panthers idle in the wings. Will the Edmonton Oilers drive home the point in Game 5, or can the Dallas Stars push the game to a Game 6 and create a monkey wrench in the NHL calendar? The final date is in the balance, as is the league’s schedule, which, apparently, is holding its breath right along with the fan fanbase.

Stanley Cup finals is already set, but not yet scheduled

Here’s the scoop—after knocking out the Carolina Hurricanes in five games, the Florida Panthers are locked in for their third consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. The Cats have been on fire, defeating Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Carolina to make the jump to the sport of hockey’s biggest stage. Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sergei Bobrovsky have been burning hot, and the Panthers’ depth has served as the secret sauce to this dominant playoff run.

But when will they really hit the ice for Game 1? That’s where the suspense begins. The NHL has designated not one but two possible opening dates for the Stanley Cup Final, and the date depends on the outcome this Thursday night when the Stars play the Oilers in the Western Conference Final’s Game 5. If Edmonton wraps things up, Game 1 of the Cup Final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4. But if the Stars force a Game 6, the final won’t open until Tuesday, June 7.

So why wait? It’s a matter of maintaining the tight schedule and making the most of that golden prime time. The NHL wants a big-stakes game that gets the eyeballs, and with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the spotlight, the league can look forward to a ratings windfall. A rematch of last season’s Cup Final between Edmonton and Florida would be the kind of narrative the league would salivate over—and some fans believe the NHL is quietly plotting this.

For fans wanting to catch the action, the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast exclusively on TNT, truTV, and Max in the United States, while Sportsnet and CBC will carry it in Canada. Each game starts at 8 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage kicking off 30 minutes earlier.

And for some context, here’s a quick look at the past five winners:

2024: Florida Panthers

2023: Vegas Golden Knights

2022: Colorado Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Panthers wait, and the NHL watches

As the Panthers have focused squarely on their own team, the NHL community is abuzz with speculation of bias and big matchups. Some think the league’s ruling to make the final’s opening date contingent on the Oilers is too convenient. The Oilers possess the star power, the goal-scoring boom, and the narrative of redemption from last season’s seven-game struggle with Florida.

A rematch of Florida and Edmonton is a broadcaster’s heaven—McDavid against Barkov, Bobrovsky against Draisaitl, and the two fan bases salivating over the Cup. On the other hand, the Dallas Stars have themselves not been a slouch in this postseason. They’re a physical, well-disciplined, playoff-experienced team, but let’s be honest—there’s not the same ratings cachet in their market. A Dallas-Florida game might sound like an afterthought in comparison to the possible sparks of a possible Edmonton game.

Then there are the Panthers themselves, a team that is not bothered by the hype. They’ve knocked off giants—Toronto, Carolina, and Tampa Bay—and played them on the road, 8-3 away from home in the playoffs. They’ve got Matthew Tkachuk as a wrecking ball, Barkov as a magician with the puck, and Bobrovsky as a wall in goal. They’re not waiting for the NHL’s preferred storyline—scrap with whoever shows up.

The legacy of a three-peat dream

While the Panthers wait to see who their opponent will be, let’s not forget what they are chasing: a second straight Stanley Cup championship and a place in the game’s annals. Florida already achieved the rare feat of being the fourth NHL team since 1980 to make three consecutive Cup Final appearances, joining the dynasties of the Islanders and the Oilers.

Their last encounter with Edmonton in the Final was a 4-3 series win for the Panthers. A rematch would be full of storylines—revenge for the Oilers and dynasty aspirations for the Panthers. And if the Stars were to pull off the upset? It would be a new challenge, another way of playing, and a gauge of Florida’s ability to adjust.

Regardless of whom they face, the Panthers understand one fact: they’re four victories away from securing a legacy. Brad Marchand put their sentiment best following their Eastern Conference victory: “We’re excited where we are, but that’s where it stops.”

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is imminent. The day is June 4 or June 7. The location is Florida or Alberta, depending on the outcome of Game 5. The prize is the largest in the sport. So the whole NHL waits with bated breath as the Panthers rest, rejuvenate, and gear up for the battle of their lives. It’s McDavid’s Oilers or the gritty Stars—either way, the 2025 Stanley Cup Final is building to become a match for the ages.

We have one date and one opponent, which we still need to determine. However, one thing is certain: the Panthers are prepared.