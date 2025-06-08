Who are Brad Marchand’s Parents? All about his Father Kevin Marchand and Mother Lynn Marchand

It was 2005. Ted Nolan had just joined as the head coach of the Moncton Wildcats, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. This is where the ex-NHL coach would come across a 17-year-old Brad Marchand. “I could tell right away there was something special about him. He was very polite and well mannered. He comes from a great family.”

Nolan was right about all of it. Starting his NHL journey in 2010, Brad Marchand has established himself as one of the stalwarts in the game. And along the way, he has won a Stanley Cup, a World Cup, and many other trophies as he became one of the best left-wingers of his generation. And to nurture him and raise him with the right values were his parents. In fact, one would even say Marchand’s parents’ personalities have been imprinted on the star forward.

Who are Brad Marchand’s parents?

Brad Marchand’s parents are Kevin and Lynn Marchand, who are based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada. They are parents to 4 boys, who were all born in a span of 4 years. And Brad Marchand is the oldest of them. One could say Brad got his aggressive persona from his dad, while it’s his mother’s sense of humor that makes Marchand such a riot in the locker room.

You will see Marchand’s parents often in the arena, even more so when their son is putting everything on the line for what would be his 2nd Stanley Cup ring. Nothing got his attention like hockey, as Lynn Marchand had shared with Audacy in November 2016. And Kevin Marchand was there to guide his son in the early years.

Who is Brad Marchand’s Father, Kevin?

That Kevin Marchand was a hockey coach helped Brad Marchand develop his game, and he could do it right at home. Before he was a coach, Kevin Marchand was a hockey player who played as a forward for the Dartmouth Arrows in the Metro Valley Junior Hockey League. Then he would also play in college at Saint Mary’s University.

via Imago Credits – X @NHLBruins

Brad Marchand didn’t just get his father’s hockey genes; he got his temper, too. “I used to be very aggressive in junior hockey,” Kevin Marchand had shared with Boston.com in April 2011. “I was leading in penalty minutes one season — 358 penalty minutes. A record when I played.” But he would learn to control that fire, thanks to his coach. “Then my coach [Paul Gallagher, now a scout for the Panthers] stepped in to teach me to apply my physicality to the benefit of the team.”

That turned things around. He became a prolific scorer, and he has tried to pass on that wisdom to Brad Marchand and his other sons. “He (Gallagher) educated me on how to be a player. That’s what I tried to teach my two boys. Be physical, but try and be a skilled player.”

Who is Brad Marchand’s Mother, Lynn?

While Kevin Marchand had sporting connections, Lynn Marchand was the academic influence on Brad Marchand. She could have been his Middle School teacher at the Madeline Symonds Middle School, although the NHL star was not excited about the idea. “He said he would run away from home,” his mother said to Audacy.com. But she did end up teaching two of his brothers.

via Imago Credits – Instagram @bmarch63

Lynn knows exactly how Brad is, and he was always like that: “He was mischievous. You could always see the devil in his eye and a smile on his face when he knew he was about to do something that would probably get him put in timeout.” But she knows his heart is in the right place. And that heart of his bled for hockey.

Talking about it, she shared, “It came so quickly for him at a young age that he always thought, ‘Hey, I can do this.’” And she added, “I think that mindset followed him right through, even when he was being told, ‘You’re too small, you’ll never make it.’ Brad’s heart was bigger than that to let that get in his way.” She was just so happy seeing his little boy be so successful. She was ecstatic in the stands when Marchand scored the Overtime winner against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals (SCF) Game 2.

What is Brad Marchand’s parents’ Nationality?

Brad Marchand is Canadian, having been born in Halifax, Canada. And he has won many international tournaments, including the IIHF World Championship in 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. But we can’t say what his parents’ nationality is. Maybe they are also Canadian, but it’s only speculation.

Inside Brad Marchand’s Relationship with his Parents

Brad Marchand summed it up perfectly, how important his parents have been. After Game 2 of the SCF, talking to the presser, he said, “They’ve always been so supportive, like all of our parents. I don’t think there’s a player in this league that could say their parents are not the main reason why they’re here.”

All the success he achieves, it’s dedicated to them: “The sacrifices they make and when you go on a journey as a team and you get to the Finals and you’re going on a run, it’s not just for you, it’s for everybody that helped you get here and all your loved ones that are enjoying the moment.”

Marchand’s father is the proud man whose face gleams with joy seeing his son achieving great things in hockey. And his mother, meanwhile, brings humor while she is being a hockey mom. Who can forget her epic impersonation of Brad, where she is bumping into her hockey moms like Marchand did at the Bruins?

But the best was her caricature that mimicked Marchand’s chronic displeasure with the ref. And that little paper she was reading as if she was going over the tactics, but the paper only had “People to piss off” written on it. In a way, his infamous moniker ‘Little ball of hate’ is apt, but for Lynn Marchand, her son is just like that on ice: “A lot of people judge him based on some of the things that have happened on the ice, but who Brad is off the ice is someone who’s got a really big heart and is really generous and kind. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

That’s the right kind of parenting. No wonder Brad Marchand is a respected leader among his peers, who knows he will go to war for each and every one of them over and over.