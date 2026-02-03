Who Are Connor Hellebuyck’s Parents? Meet Chuck and Erin Hellebuyck

Connor​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hellebuyck is among those goalies you can count on to never lose their cool. He is a Vezina Trophy winner and has been the Winnipeg Jets backbone for quite some time now. Many have got used to seeing him as a quiet and steady man guarding the goal, but in reality, his life story is quite different from the traditional storyline of hockey prodigies.

Instead of being molded in fancy hockey academies, Hellebuyck grew up in a Michigan home that focused on the creative side and learning through experience, emphasizing passion over prestige. His parents, Chuck and Erin Hellebuyck, surrounded their son with a totally different world that gave him maximum freedom for self-realization.

Who is Connor Hellebuyck’s father, Chuck Hellebuyck?

Connor’s father is Chuck Hellebuyck, a man who surprisingly has a huge crowd of fans beyond the hockey world. Technically, Chuck is a technical training engineer at Microchip Technology Inc., but in the 3DP (3D printing) world, he is a celebrity. His YouTube channel “CHEP 3D Printing and Electronics” is very popular; that’s where he hosts his “Filament Friday” episodes, through which thousands of hobbyists get inspired and empowered to realize their projects.

Chuck radically changed the trajectory of Connor’s hockey career by making a major, rather unexpected decision. Most future NHL star parents would have spared no expense on their children’s AAA travel teams,

Chuck, on the other hand, kept the competition level for Connor to local house leagues and high school hockey. He was set on giving his sons a normal childhood and not making them sports machines.

Recently, Chuck has been labelled an “International Influencer” by the Jets, who delightfully posted his play-by-play reviews of the stadium food and VIP seats making a charming contrast to his son’s serious demeanor.

Who is Connor Hellebuyck’s mother, Erin Hellebuyck?

Erin Hellebuyck is regarded as the creative force in the household. The Hellebuyck men are believed to be a perfect blend of engineering and sports, but Erin is a true artist, who also happens to be an author.

She has created, illustrated, and self-published a series of children’s picture books among which can be found The Penny Princess, Mama’s Enchanted Cottage, and The Owl and the Mage.

Does Connor Hellebuyck have siblings?

Connor came from a family of three children wherein the competition among siblings was fierce. Chris, his brother who is 14 months older than him, was also into hockey playing as a center.

They used to play roller hockey so frequently that it would take hours at a time, both helping each other to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌improve.Chris eventually turned his technical skills into a business called Gamers Option, where he customizes electronics like Xbox controllers.

The youngest sibling is their sister, Brittany Hellebuyck. She followed the family’s technical trend and went on to study engineering with a focus on biomedical fields.

What is Connor Hellebuyck’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Chuck and Erin Hellebuyck are American nationals who raised their children in Commerce Township, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. They are deeply rooted in the American Midwest lifestyle.

While the family is American, the distinct surname “Hellebuyck” is of Belgian origin, specifically pointing to Flemish roots, which is a common heritage found throughout parts of Michigan.

How has Connor Hellebuyck’s Family supported his career?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hellebuyck family’s support system has been known for its groundedness and practicality. The biggest way they supported Connor was by simply not getting caught up in the frenzy of youth hockey.

By keeping him in high school hockey and not sending him off to elite travel teams, they managed to take off the enormous pressure that breaks many young goalies. They let him grow at his own pace so that his love for the net was real and not forced.

Their tight-knit support has not vanished even with fame. The family is well known for their yearly “Hellebuyck Family Cup,” a street hockey game and barbecue that have been happening for more than 25 years.

It unites family members and friends for a tough competition, and it is a constant reminder to Connor that however many NHL awards he gets, he still has to fight for the bragging rights at his home.