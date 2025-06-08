Who Are Connor McDavid’s Parents? All About His Father Brian McDavid and Mother Kelly McDavid

Connor McDavid has been the captain of the Edmonton Oilers since 2016, and he’s often seen as the best player in the NHL. He’s really changed the game with his impressive achievements, including five Art Ross scoring titles and three Hart Trophies. He’s a real game-changer and a speedster, leading the 2025 playoffs in points.

The Oilers captain also became the second-fastest player to reach 100 playoff assists. This achievement really solidified his status as one of the greats in hockey history. However, who are his parents?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Connor McDavid’s parents?

Connor McDavid’s parents are Brian and Kelly McDavid. Brian played hockey in high school and really helped coach young Connor, setting the stage for his skills and love for the game. Kelly was the director of human resources at Miele Canada from 2006 to 2021. She created a nurturing and balanced environment, helping her son manage his intense focus with emotional support and stability.

via Imago Credits – X / @cmcdavid97

Both of them worked together to create a balanced and encouraging environment that helped McDavid grow into one of the top players in the NHL.

Who is Connor McDavid’s Father, Brian?

Brian McDavid isn’t just the father of NHL superstar Connor McDavid; he’s also the coach, mentor, and the steadying influence that’s been there throughout his son’s amazing journey. Brian, a former high school hockey player and big Boston Bruins fan, started coaching pretty early on. He spent six years on the ice with Connor and the York Simcoe Express, helping the team snag four Ontario Minor Hockey Association championships along the way.

Even before Connor joined the OHL, his dad noticed his hockey IQ and dedication. He mentioned, “It’s hard to talk about any one particular moment when I realized he was going to be this player. There really wasn’t one. But he definitely had an affinity for the game at a very young age. He seemed to possess an IQ for the game even when he was five or six years old.” Along with all those hours spent practicing on the ice, Brian was also there to offer important emotional support.

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @mcdavid97

When Connor was 15 and having a tough time joining the Erie Otters, Brian was there for him. He would call during the hard moments to offer comfort and remind him to keep pushing through. “I think it worked out really well. I’d like to think he’d say the same thing,” he mentioned when talking about their parent-coach relationship. When he’s not on the ice, Brian juggles his family responsibilities while thriving in his career in business strategy and logistics. He even reached the role of divisional vice-president of distribution at Hudson’s Bay Company.

Who is Connor McDavid’s Mother, Kelly?

Kelly McDavid is a caring and motivated mom to NHL superstar Connor McDavid. With a B.A. in Psychology from York University, she dedicated 15 years to being the Director of Human Resources at Miele Canada from 2006 to 2021. Throughout that time, she infused compassion, structure, and emotional intelligence into both her work and family life.

Kelly was more than just a mother; she was really involved in helping young athletes thrive. She teamed up with local programs to help kids put on their skates and experience the fun of hockey, showing just how much she cares about youth sports and getting involved in the community. Also, back in 2015, McDavid’s parents mentioned they were getting ready for Connor to head to Buffalo, Arizona, or Toronto.

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @mcdavid97

So, it’s clear that the results didn’t turn out as they thought they would. “Edmonton never came into the equation because we thought Edmonton had won the pick a few times already,” Kelly McDavid mentioned in an interview. However, she was always present with McDavid, in whatever accolades her son achieved in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Connor McDavid’s parents’ Nationality?

Connor McDavid’s parents, Brian and Kelly McDavid, are from Canada. They grew up in Ontario, Canada, and they’re really proud to represent their home province. Brian and Kelly really have their Canadian roots in place.

They were both born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, where they started their family and careers before Connor became a hockey star. Their shared nationality has always been there as they helped their son move from local rinks to NHL fame.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Connor McDavid’s Relationship with his Parents

Connor McDavid has a really close and supportive bond with both of his parents, who have been there for him through many recent milestones. So, Brian and Kelly were on the ice at Rogers Place when they celebrated Connor hitting 1,000 NHL points back in December 2024, and they really stood out during that pre-game ceremony.

Also, Kelly and Brian were there at their son’s wedding to Lauren Kyle. The wedding happened on July 27, 2024, in Muskoka, Ontario, and it was a big milestone for both of them and their son. Brian and Kelly are right there with Connor every step of the way—celebrating his big moments and being that solid family support that’s played a huge role in shaping one of hockey’s standout talents.