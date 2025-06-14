Who Are the Commentators for Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals 2025? Everything You Need To Know

The ones who watch sports on the big screen know how enjoyable it is. It has its own fan following, with different camera angles on offer for the viewer, allowing you to enjoy the comfort of your own home. Another aspect is the analytic coverage of the entire game, which you can’t enjoy while being in a stadium, can you? In fact, as a fan, watching your favorite team play on television is an emotion. So, for all such fans out there who are waiting for Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, we have exciting news.

You obviously know it’s on June 14, Saturday. The game starts at 8 PM ET. Both the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers have travelled straight from Florida to Alberta, Canada, having played Game 4 just 2 days ago. The series is tied 2-2, and the Defending Stanley Cup Champions will try to grab a big win on the road ice. And if you have followed how the Finals have gone so far, expect anything and everything.

Meanwhile, we are dropping all the important information you will need regarding the broadcast of the game.

Broadcast Network and Channel Details for Game 5

If you are a fan getting ready to catch the game in the USA, you will need access to the TNT and truTV channels. That’s for traditional fans who have satellite links and cable TV. You can catch the games on TBS, too. But if you are a cord-cutter, you can still live stream the game on TNT and TBS. How? Just opt for one of the following streaming services: Max, Sling TV, DirecTV, or Hulu. Of these, SlingTV is the cheapest alternative with subscription costs starting at $46/month. And new users get 50% off their first month of subscription.

DirecTV subscription costs $70/month, but it has a five-day free trial. You will get around 25 key sports channels, including ESPN and FS1. Oh, and you get access to ESPN Plus. Max brings the NHL games being covered on TNT and TBS through B/R Sports Add-on, available in all ad-free Max plans. Well, you decide which group you fall into.

We are moving on to North of the border, where Canadian fans can watch Game 5 on CBC and Sportsnet channels. These bring English commentary to you. If you are looking for French coverage, look for TVA Sports. And for the streamers, the Stanley Cup Finals games are available through SportsNet Plus. For UK viewers, the Premier Sports channel can help you watch the game.

Now that’s handled, let’s show you the top-class commentary you will be getting for the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.

Main Play-by-Play Announcer and Color Commentator Breakdown

This is where the game becomes scientific for the fans. You need expertise of the highest order when you are covering the biggest event of the NHL season. And that’s why the iconic Kenny Albert is at the helm. TNT’s lead hockey announcer will be calling his third Stanley Cup Finals on national television. And overall, it is his 11th Stanley Cup Final. So keep your eyes peeled and your ears open because you have got the best in the business to walk out through the game.

To support him are color analysts Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher in the booth between the 2 team benches. Olczyk will cover the strategic breakdowns, while former goaltender Boucher will bring his professional NHL experience to analyze the goaltender performance. After all, we have seen goaltending displays that range across either end of the spectrum.

The Panthers netminder, Sergei Bobrovsky, has been an absolute boss while the Oilers have struggled with their first choice, Stuart Skinner. So Boucher’s insights will be critical during the game. Along with this, Jason Altmann, Noah Blankenship are there for an alternate telecast using American Sign Language (ASL). It is available for streamers on Max.

That covers the US broadcast. For Canadian coverage, the game will be called by Chris Cuthbert and Craig Simpson. And the renowned Gene Principe will be the ice reporter. The Canadian broadcast with French commentary will be done by Félix Séguin and Patrick Lalime. By the way, in case you want to hear the commentary, you also have Sirius XM Radio Broadcasts at your disposal.

The National Radio (channel 91) under Sports USA is being called by John Ahlers, Brian Hayward, and Billy Jaffe. But if you are a Panthers fan, go to Panthers Local Radio (Channel 220), where Doug Plagens and Bill Lindsay are undertaking the commentary duties. For the Oilers fans, Jack Michaels and Bob Stauffer are there on Channel 167 of SiriusXM.

That ends our coverage of who is calling the Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 in the USA and Canada. Don’t leave, though. Don’t you want to know how Wayne Gretzky is there in the mix?

Expert Studio Analysts and Rinkside Reporters Covering the Stanley Cup Finals Game 5

More analysis and game breakdown are there for you. But not just that. Darren Pang and Jackie Redmond will be there at the ice level as rinkside reporters. You will, from time to time, see them getting one-on-one with the players and coaches for their perspective while the game’s hot. Well, never have we seen Paul Maurice sweat, though. He’s always ice-cold and calm.

But whether the head coach got everything right, to analyze that, ‘NHL on TNT Face Off’ brings the most diverse yet top-notch analyst line-up. We have Paul Bissonnette, a former defenseman turned media personality. There’s Anson Carter, the former NHL winger. Henrik Lundqvist, the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner, will be there with his goaltending analysis and overall dynamic of the game. And lastly, the legendary Wayne Gretzky will also be there to assess the entire game as it flows from wall to wall. They have pregame, intermission, and extensive postgame coverage, breaking down every little important play in the game.

Since it will be available for the US viewers, we have to say they are being spoiled by such a high-quality product. But hey, Canadian fans will also be getting in-depth analytic views. Hockey Central is there with their pregame, between periods, and postgame coverage. The esteemed panel includes Ron MacLean, David Amber, Kevin Bieksa, Jennifer Botterill, Elliotte Friedman, and Kelly Hrudey.

For the ones who are interested, the NHL has its own Stanley Cup Finals Programming. Game 5 has NHL Tonight: First Shift at 4 pm ET. Then comes NHL Now at 5 pm, followed by NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame, which starts at 6 pm until the drop of the puck. And after the game is over, you can watch their postgame show. NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame. Jamison Coyle and Kathryn Tappen are the network hosts who will be joined by analysts Brian Boyle, Jason Demers, E.J. Hradek, Billy Jaffe, Mike Johnson, Mike Rupp, and Cory Schneider. They will be there for the entirety of the Stanley Cup Finals.

So, we hope you are set for the event. Where are you catching Game 5 from?