Who Are the NHL Commentators for Stanley Cup Game 4 Between Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers?

The first three games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final have totally met the NHL fans’ expectations! We’ve seen some amazing skill, wild momentum shifts, and a lot of physical play. Game 1 kicked off in Edmonton with an early goal from Leon Draisaitl, but Florida quickly responded with goals from Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand. The Oilers then made a comeback and secured the win in overtime. Draisaitl also scored the game-winning goal on a power play, giving Edmonton a thrilling 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 kept the back-and-forth action going: the teams were exchanging leads, and then Marchand clinched a 4-3 comeback for Florida in double overtime, tying up the series. Game 3 in Florida turned into something completely unexpected—a full-on Panthers takeover. Florida really took control on home ice, getting under the Oilers’ skin with some aggressive forechecking. They dominated the NHL game, winning 6-1, and managed to draw 17 power plays, which sent Edmonton to the penalty box for a whopping 140 minutes.

So, everyone’s looking forward to Game 4 in Sunrise, where the Oilers are at a point that could really shape their season. With the score at 2-1 against them, they really feel the heat. It’s not just about avoiding a deeper hole in the series; they also need to prove they can bounce back mentally and adapt their strategy after that tough Game 3. So, who’s going to be the voice of the fans?

Game 4 is set to air in the United States on TNT, TruTV, and Max. You’ll hear the familiar voice of Kenny Albert, who’s calling his 11th Stanley Cup Final. He’s made quite a name for himself, surpassing his father in national broadcasts with over 1,400 games across various sports this season alone. Pretty impressive, right? In the booth with him are seasoned analysts Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher, who bring a wealth of tactical insights and years of experience to the table.

Rinkside, Darren Pang, now in his 15th Cup Final role, along with Jackie Redmond, will be bringing you live updates and insights from ice level. They’ll be right there capturing all the in-game action, the ebb and flow, and those crucial momentum shifts straight from Amerant Arena. In the studio, Liam McHugh will be leading the pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage, joined by a fantastic lineup featuring Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, and Henrik Lundqvist.

This amazing panel combines professional insights with a friendly vibe, making it perfect for both casual viewers and dedicated NHL fans. So, with a big hockey game coming up, how are the coaches feeling about it?

Ready for some high-stakes NHL playoffs action

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice sticks to his guns with that aggressive, high-energy approach in the NHL. He’s really highlighted how tough playoff hockey can be—proudly saying, “I think that we take some beatings. We take hits. We get hit. The standard theme is people have a general, pretty strong idea of the style of game that we play, and they play the same game when they play us. This series doesn’t look like maybe the series prior. So we’re used to getting hit.”

Last year, the Panthers definitely brought a tough, physical vibe to the postseason, racking up an impressive 281 penalty minutes as they fought their way through the series. And it is true even this year.

Kris Knoblauch, the coach of the Edmonton Oilers, is stepping into Game 4 with a cool and collected vibe, focusing on staying disciplined and making thoughtful adjustments. He mentioned, “The third period was an unraveling. I think the game was out of hand. I don’t think we would’ve acted or played like that had the game been a one-goal or a two-goal game. I think our guys were just trying to, I don’t know, boys being boys — just trying to make investments for the next game. The first period, obviously the four penalties, which is way too many. We shouldn’t have those. But I kind of question some of those penalties.”

The coach knows about the mistakes that caused a rough Game 3. But he’s really focused on making sure those mistakes don’t happen again in Game 4. We’ll just have to wait and see how the two teams go up against each other.