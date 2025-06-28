Who Is Brady Martin? Upcoming NHL Star Prioritized His Farm Over 2025 NHL Draft While Making Unique Appearance

“Brady Martin is headed to Smashville!” NHL on ESPN posted about 18-year-old Brady Martin. The Canadian hockey center earned the rare distinction of becoming one of the lucky few who made it to the top five during an NHL Draft. The Nashville Predators named the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds forward as the 5th pick of the very first round. Yet, that wasn’t the most striking part.

While the first-ever decentralized draft earned mixed responses from fans, it allowed prospects like Martin some breathing space. That’s because, while prospects like No.1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer appeared on the stage to put on the New Islanders sweater, Martin didn’t travel to L.A. Well, you think that it would take something earth-shattering for the top prospect to miss the draft, but the forward’s reason may surprise you. What’s more? The NHL didn’t mind.

In fact, the National Hockey League answered curious souls who wondered where Brady Martin was, and then the Predators picked him, with a special on-screen appearance. “If you were wondering why Brady Martin wasn’t at the #NHLDraft tonight!” wrote the NHL while posting the special featurette. And the answer? “I had to help out on the farm,” said the Canadian. A man who loves the countryside heading to Nashville, irony it is, indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m in Elmira, Ontario, and this is my farm. This is the dairy barn, where I do all the chores,” said the hockey prodigy. “I usually get up and feed the calves, my first chore. Just getting up and doing work with my brothers and my family, just my favorite thing to do,” he added. Another clip from BarDown showed Martin and his family watching the moment Nashville picked him.

AD

The entire family, including Brady Martin, watched the Predators pick him, sitting on plastic chairs and a makeshift projector setup. Well, they don’t call him The Elmira Farm Boy for nothing! Although not attending the most important event in his hockey career so far may seem questionable, it’s the discipline he learned at the farm that got the 18-year-old this far. And the hockey forward doesn’t plan to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Farming has shaped Brady Martin as a hockey player

“Being farmers, we’re very disciplined. Part of his success is because of our lifestyle. It takes discipline to be successful, and Brady really did buy into that very early on,” said the OHL star’s mother, Sheryl Martin. The OHL forward has been playing competitively for a long time, starting with the Waterloo Wolves AAA, before getting drafted by the Greyhounds in 2023.

However, during this time, Brady Martin never stopped working on his family farm. “I enjoy it,” Martin told PEOPLE over the phone during an exclusive interview. “I always come back home and work on the farm for a bit, have a good summer, and just live my life a bit between seasons,” added the Nashville Predators’ newest member.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Brady Martin

Yet, working at his family’s farm is a lot more than just something he loves doing. The discipline, strength, and resiliency he built from working at the Ontario farm shaped how he approached hockey. “I’m a physical forward and play hard,” Martin told PEOPLE, not hesitating to mention his cowboy strength. “If you’re in my way, I’ll run you over,” added Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And The Elmira Farm Boy believes he can bring that cowboy’s strength to the NHL’s high-paced hockey. Playing with the Nashville Predators would mean that he won’t get to stay at the farm. However, it seems like Brady Martin won’t hesitate to fly back home during the off-season to lend a hand, but neither would he feel homesick much. He is heading to Nashville, after all. So, while the fans may not have loved the decentralized draft, it most definitely helped the 18-year-old.