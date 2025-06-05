Who Is Marco Sturm? Former Boston Bruins Star Returns to NHL As Team Aims For Strong Comeback In Upcoming Season

This year the Boston Bruins failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. To be fair the team has been having a hard time on their coaching front ever since Jim Montgomery was dismissed on account of a 20 game losing record, as a result associate coach Joe Sacco has been in charge of leading the team since November, but clearly this wasn’t working out too great. Additionally, with their old captain Brad Marchand in the Stanley Cup finals with the Florida Panthers it must be a really tough season for the Boston Bruins, but fortunately they are looking towards the future.

General Manager Don Sweeney has just chosen Marco Sturm as the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins, announced in an X post that went viral earlier today. Sweeney also made a statement explaining the decision to hire Sturm for the role saying, “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively.” Sturm said of Sturm who was previously serving as head coach for the AHL’s Ontario Reign for the past 3 seasons, Sweeney added, “We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion.”

Prior to Sturm’s career as a coach, where he even served as the head coach and general manager for the German Men’s National Team, he himself had a stellar NHL career playing for Florida, Vancouver, San Jose, Los Angeles, and yes, even the Bruins! So here’s a full circle moment in real time. Marco Sturm who scored the game winning goal during the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Bruins and the Flyers, will be coming back around to whip his old team back into shape.

Marco Sturm’s track record as a coach for the Ontario Reign and what he can offer the Bruins

In the three seasons that Marco Sturm served as the head coach for the Ontario Reign he saw the team into the playoffs for three consecutive years. The german native served as the assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings in the years prior, and judging by the fact that the Kings made the Playoffs in 2018, King’s last year as their assistant coach, it’s clear he has some wisdom to offer the Bruins.

During his time as the head coach of the German Men’s National Team, Sturm was able to help the team score a silver medal in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang where they lost to the Russian national team. In a statement Sturm made after the assignment, he said, “I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins,” Sturm added, “Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and our fans. I’ve felt that passion as a player, and I can’t wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed.” It looks like Boston is in for an exciting new year especially after a very disappointing drought.

Though it will be Sturm’s first time as head coach for an NHL team, maybe it’s exactly what the Bruins need to shake things up a little. And maybe this will be Don Sweeney’s saving grace after sending Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers earlier in the year. We’ll know in a few months!