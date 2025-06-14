Who Will Sing the National Anthem at Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals 2025?

Remember Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, the one that stopped being hockey in the 3rd period? It ended up being almost like a street fight between 2 rowdy groups. But that is exactly the point. The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers are willing to go to any lengths for the coveted Stanley Cup.

And there’s one more angle sewn into the fabric of the 2025 Stanley Cup battle: the fight for national glory. It was something that has been on people’s minds for a while now. But Panthers coach Paul Maurice did eventually acknowledge it after the gallant fightback by the Oilers in Game 4. “We’ve got a Canadian team and a US-based team; we’ve got some of the best players in the world for sure, incredible depth on both teams.”

In such a backdrop, the ceremonial tradition of singing the national anthems gains a different edge, doesn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Meet the Performers for the National Anthems at Stanley Cup Game 5

It’s a century-old tradition that sees the National Anthems of the United States of America and Canada being sung before an NHL game. And it will be no different for Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. The honors will be done by the beloved tenor of the Edmonton Oilers, Robert Clark.

In his 12th season signing the national anthems before an Oilers game, Clark generally sings both anthems. But it’s his passionate performance of ‘O Canada’ that makes him a fan favorite in Canada. There is no news on who will be singing the National Anthems when the series goes to Florida. As of now, it’s still TBD in the official channels.

When and Where Will the Anthems Be Performed at the Stanley Cup Game 5?

The venue for Game 5 is Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After 4 grueling games and the series being tied at 2-2, the Oilers host the defending Stanley Cup Champions. A win will be crucial at this juncture. But before the puck drops, the National Anthems will be sung as part of the pre-game ceremony.

The game officially starts at 8 pm ET, June 14. So, expect Robert Clark to be seated among the fans for his rendition of the National Anthems, which will begin after on-ice introductions of the players from both teams. If you are catching the game from home, you can tune into TSN/CBC/Sportsnet channel (for Canadian viewers). For the US viewers, it’s TNT/truTV/Max. And don’t worry, these channels will show the National Anthems performance before they transition to gameplay coverage.

Past Notable Anthem Performances at the Stanley Cup Finals

Well, when we are talking about Robert Clark’s performance, every time he sings becomes a soulful hit. It’s his thing to be amongst the fans when he is singing O Canada. Because singing the national anthem is a matter of pride for every Canadian, and that’s how he becomes one of them.

You will see him slowly channeling out his vocals while the fans at Rogers Place continue and complete the National Anthem of Canada in chorus. That was actually started by legendary singer Paul Lorieau, who sang the National Anthems for the Oilers for more than 3 decades. And Clark has continued it as an ode to the great man.

Speaking to the Edmonton Journal in May 2025, the 46-year-old said, “When we first started doing it in 2017, we came together and thought that this would be an awesome tribute, but also let’s make it our own, and to put me in the crowd. Put together those two things, and the crowd goes crazy. They love being able to sing the Canadian anthem.”

via Imago Credits – Instagram @robertclarkofficial

The ‘O Canada’ is the last thing anybody hears before the puck drops. And that’s all they need to have an electric start to the game as far as the Oilers are concerned. The tunes are humming in your mind; you are feeling something special in your heart. It’s perfect to get the players to be fired up. And that will come in handy when you are facing a team like the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Panthers, on the other hand, have not had a regular singer who does the National Anthem honors. It becomes a surprise for the fans who eagerly wait in anticipation for which rendition they will get. But sometimes it becomes a miss when the performer doesn’t get it right. Like it happened in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 when Adam David of The Voice fame was invited to sing the National Anthems.

His mumbling lyrics and slow tempo were not liked by the fans at all. However, the Panthers have done better in the next home games, with even the fans singing the National Anthem in chorus in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Hey, it’s all about vibing with the anthems that touch your heart and soul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, don’t forget to tune into Game 5 for the National Anthems performance. You will not want to miss out on this moving spectacle before a game that is so known for being hard and ruthless.