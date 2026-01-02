Will Ferrell Explains His Role While Appearing in Referee Uniform at Kings–Lightning Game

For many years, Will Ferrell has held his season-ticket seat not as a figure of Hollywood fame, but rather as a dedicated Los Angeles Kings supporter. His enthusiasm is anything but passive; it serves as a vibrant canvas for his distinctive comedic charisma, as he showcased last holiday season, by donning the costume of Buddy the Elf, complete with a mock cigarette in hand. This New Year’s Day, he arrived at Crypto.com Arena with a renewed purpose, one that redirected the focus from the athletes to the referees in their distinctive uniforms.

As the match progressed, the arena’s jumbotron showcased him in action, animatedly imitating penalty calls from the view he had by the rink. His appearance was notably highlighted during an interview with reporter Carrlyn Bathe, as showcased on Sportsnet’s X profile.

When questioned about the authenticity of his official attire, the Hollywood star offered an explanation for his choice of outfit: “This is all mine. Yeah, I’ve got it all ready to go at a moment’s notice. And because you never know if one of these guys go down, I may have to put on the skates and get out there.” This assertion of being the emergency backup official was accompanied by a certain statement: he confessed to not having skated in fifteen years, yet claimed, “I’m very nimble. I’m still ready to go.”

The Kings organization, despite seemingly supporting the costume, had established one clear boundary. Ferrell disclosed that he arrived fully prepared, sporting a whistle attached to a wrist guard, yet he had received a specific directive. “Our fine folks here at the Kings have begged me not to blow it during the actual game. That could cause issues. But in between periods, I gave it a shot. It works very well,” he shared.

Amidst the humor, Ferrell’s performance emerged as an unanticipated, yet indirect, homage to the officials of the game. “No, I think you have to remember that these guys are on skates, skating backwards, breaking up fights, but they also have their teeth. Somehow they have their teeth,” he said. The Kings suffered a disappointing defeat, falling 5-3 after a late-game collapse, a result that would leave even the most seasoned comedian struggling to find humor in the situation.

However, during three distinct periods, Will Ferrell achieved an alternate goal, as he turned his attention to the efforts of game referees in every NHL match. Nonetheless, the Hollywood actor has pulled numerous other stints to support his favorite hockey team.

Will Ferrell gives his best when it comes to supporting the LA Kings

Will Ferrell’s presence as a devoted supporter of the Los Angeles Kings transcends mere celebrity recognition; it reflects a seasoned local utilizing his comedic talents to enhance the atmosphere of game day. Just days prior to his appearance as a referee, Ferrell was spotted at a game on December 29, 2024, donning a messy, post-holiday portrayal of his beloved character, Buddy the Elf.

With a mock cigarette perched between his lips and a look of fatigue etched across his face, he confided in reporter Carrlyn Bathe that the holiday season had proven to be “a tough holiday season,” and all he was hoping for was a victory for the Kings.

In previous playoff seasons, he has made a striking impression, donning a black-and-white checkerboard face paint, and has even introduced his alter ego, Ron Burgundy, during a broadcast, who described the experience as “truly one of the top 1,000 things I’ve done in my life.” His backing is profound and evident, tracing its roots to the Kings’ 2014 Stanley Cup campaign. Every appearance is intentional, reflecting a sincere commitment to his beloved hockey team.