Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Florida Panthers’ Game 6? NHL Insider Reveals Latest on Stanley Cup Guests

As NFL fans are probably well aware, Taylor Swift has become a bit of a mainstay in the stands for any Kansas City Chiefs games. But even before her relationship with Travis Kelce blossomed, Swift was big on live sports. Believe it or not, back in the day, Swift and talk show host Jimmy Fallon used to be regulars in the New York sporting scene, frequently dancing for the Jumbotrons. “We [she and Fallon] used to go to the sporting events in New York and just really give it our all,” she said in a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Fallon. The Knicks, Nets, Islanders, and Rangers — no matter the team, Swift and Fallon would be there, dancing their hearts out.

While her dancing days are (presumably) behind her now, Swift has traded in New York sports for Kansas. And now, Florida. Because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in attendance for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The conversation was just as much about their presence at the game as it was about the Florida Panthers’ 5-4 loss to Edmonton in Game 4.

With a crucial Game 5 approaching, where the Florida Panthers have the opportunity to win the whole thing, the question is, will American royalty be in attendance once again? Well, NHL insider Jackie Redmond dropped an update on X: “My ‘good source’ has been downgraded to just a ‘source’ – might’ve gotten bad info on this.💀💀🤣🤣,” the post read.

Now on Monday, in conversation with the hosts of the Pat McAfee Show, Redmond revealed, “I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for Game 6, so get excited.” As McAfee cheered for the news, Redmond quickly interjected, adding a caveat: “Hey, not confirmed, but according to a good source.”

This then ignited a joking debate about whether Kelce would participate in the Panthers’ pregame drum ceremony while poking fun at the thought of Kelce on drum duty. “But I think anytime she’s in a building, positive vibes. Seems like that’s kind of the case,” Pat McAfee stated, referring to the pop star who brings the glamor along with the attention. Talking about glam, in Game 4, Kelce was seen wearing a bold red tracksuit, while Swift looked poised with her iconic red lip and a cream co-ord look.

However, with Redmond claiming that their attendance isn’t confirmed, Swifties may be in for disappointment too. After all, Kelce is due at the Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, which could perhaps suggest a solo appearance by the popstar. Whether they will actually show is still not confirmed, given that the timing is tight, but again, if there’s someone who can turn a packed schedule into a high-profile night out, it’s Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Which other stars could be in attendance for Game 6?

It’s not just Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; there might be some Florida Panthers royalty in attendance too. That’s right, Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo might bang the drum once again. “Last year, Luongo banged the drum for the win. 7, I believe, for them to win. So maybe he kind of won that match,” the host said, highlighting how Luongo is considered a good charm because the Panthers won the final Game 7 with a 2-1 win against the Oilers.

While this tradition of having a notable figure bang the drum pregame sets the tone for the game, Luongo himself seemingly confirmed his presence at tonight’s game.

On X he wrote, “Warming up in the bullpen,” accompanied by a GIF of Will Ferrell enthusiastically drumming in the movie Step Brothers. However, the Panthers have not officially confirmed who will be banging the drum, though it’s all but confirmed at this point.

So will Luongo prove to be Florida’s good luck charm once more? Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce show up in the stands again? All will be revealed in just a few short hours when the Panthers try to wrap up the 2024-25 NHL season in front of their home crowd.