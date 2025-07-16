With Brad Marchand Set to Make Boston Return, Bruins Teammate Speaks Out On Shocking Trade

When Brad Marchand got traded to the Florida Panthers in March 2025, it didn’t just change his career; it changed how people will remember him. After an impressive 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins in the NHL, where he not only captained the team but also helped them clinch the 2011 Stanley Cup, Marchand was traded to Florida in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in 2027.

“You know, I’ve had an incredible run in that organization and I’m extremely proud. Just how things went there. Sorry. So, yeah, it was very disappointing that things didn’t get done just because, obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day, I also know that business is business, and every player has a shelf life regardless if that’s when we want it to be or not,” an emotional Marchand said when he first showed up in a Panthers outfit.

But you know, even with some doubts at first, it turned out to be a win-win situation: the Panthers handled their salary cap really well, kept Marchand on a deal that worked for everyone, and he’s just blended right into the team. His experience as a veteran, along with his playoff know-how and intense competitiveness, really played a key role in leading Florida to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearances. In the end, the Panthers took home the 2025 Stanley Cup, and Marchand really made a difference during the playoffs.

Now that the Panthers are the champs, Marchand is set to head back to TD Garden for the first time as part of the Panthers’ roster. This homecoming is packed with emotion, and former teammate Kevan Miller remembers the moment of the trade quite well. “Yeah, it was a, uh, I mean, if I was a betting man, I would have said no chance. Uh, but, you know, this is hockey. It’s a business. Um, this is, uh, as clear as it can be with regard to that. And, you know, I think, um, I was, uh, as everybody else was pretty, pretty bummed when that happened, but I understand it,” Miller said during an interview on NESN’s YouTube channel.

But Miller pointed out that in the end, the trade worked out well for Marchand, saying, “And, uh, you know, obviously I think they did the right thing by sending him to a team that, you know, is competing for a Stanley Cup. And, and, uh, I think that was a good conversation between Brad and swings in them. And so good on them to do that. And I think that it’s much appreciated from Brad that he ended up there. And obviously I’m, I’m super happy for him just being his good buddy.”

The upcoming matchup is turning into something special, not just another regular-season game. It’s like a clash of the past and the present, where history meets a fresh identity. For Marchand, coming back to Boston isn’t just about facing off against old teammates—it’s also about reflecting on his legacy, reminding fans of his impact on the franchise, and demonstrating how much he’s evolved since he left. So, what did one of his new Panthers teammates think about Marchand’s contract extension?

Happy to have Brad Marchand for some more years

Matthew Tkachuk has really been vocal about the Florida Panthers’ recent core re-signings, especially when it comes to Brad Marchand’s six-year extension that’s around $31.5 million. He’s pointing out how important the team’s culture and chemistry are for their ongoing success. Even with the salary cap being pretty tight, the Panthers were able to keep Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad on deals that are below market value.

Tkachuk was really excited about the deals, saying, “No, I loved it, because I knew that was a guy along with Seth Jones that could put us over the hump. And now that they’re here for the next five years… or maybe six for Marchand, it’s two culture guys, glue guys, that we’re so lucky to have.”

The Panthers forward pointed out that keeping seasoned players like Marchand and Jones wasn’t just a financial decision—it was really about the atmosphere. He also shared his thoughts on staying in South Florida, saying, “It’s the greatest place to play in the NHL. And hopefully, we’re not stopping just at two [Stanley Cups].” The Panthers are showing off some smart cap management and locking in their core players, which really sends a message to the NHL: this isn’t just a one-time success—it’s a well-thought-out plan for building a dynasty.