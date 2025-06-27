With Connor McDavid’s Oilers Future in Question, Another Edmonton Star Set to Receive Major Extension

Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers is looking a bit uncertain right now. His incredible performance on the ice is impressive, but he’s also at a point in his career where some big decisions might be coming up. As he heads into the last year of his eight-year, $100 million deal that wraps up in July 2026, the 28-year-old superstar has made it pretty clear: he’s in no rush to sign a long-term commitment with Edmonton.

“It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended, I’m going to take some time to regroup. I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush on anything like that,” McDavid mentioned right after the Oilers faced their second straight Stanley Cup Final loss to the Panthers. He’s definitely got strong ties to Edmonton, but there’s still some uncertainty about what the future holds for him with the Oilers.

Besides Connor McDavid, it seems there’s some exciting news about another player from Edmonton. On X, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared, stating, “The long-rumoured Trent Frederic extension should be finalized today in Edmonton. Expecting 8 years, just under $4M AAV.”

This commitment is a big step for Edmonton, particularly for a player who had a smaller role in last season’s playoffs. Frederic, who came over from Boston at the trade deadline, played just one regular-season game before getting back to full health for the playoffs. He ended up making a solid contribution with four points in 22 games as the team made a deep run in the Cup Final.

This is a developing report…