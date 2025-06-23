Young Brad Marchand Fan Dons Bold Outfit at Panthers Parade to Make Hopeful Future Wish

“It was very disappointing that things didn’t get done just because, obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there.” It was March 7 when the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand, and this was his heartfelt reaction after the shocking move. But even now, remembering that moment, his loyal Bruins fans have still not forgotten Marchand. This is the player who gave everything on the ice and left an indelible mark on the Bruins’ legacy. The Florida Panthers reflected this sentiment during their recent Stanley Cup celebration parade. A young fan stood out with a unique outfit that paid tribute to Brad Marchand’s 16-year era with the Bruins. It was his second Stanley Cup parade, the first being after the 2011 victory.

During the celebration, social media content creators and NHL reporters spotted a young fan of Marchand wearing a bold outfit, a Bruins jersey with Marchand’s name on it. When reporters asked the kid about wearing Brad Marchand’s Bruins jersey, his response surprised them. The young fan said, “He won another Cup. He wasn’t getting that in Boston. We’re going through a rebuild. Hopefully, he comes back during free agency.” That fan still held on to the dream of seeing Brad back on their side, wearing black and gold, not black and red.

We’re going to take a look at the chances of Brad Marchand making his way back to his Boston home, but first, let’s focus on why Boston fans simply can’t roll their eyes at him. The 37-year-old veteran has been displaying top-tier skill and delivering standout performances ever since he arrived in Florida, a fact that even his critics can’t easily deny.

After March 7, 2025, when he landed in Florida, Brad Marchand recorded 20 points, including those in the postseason. In the playoffs, he also outshone everyone on the team with crucial goals in the final series, proving that age is just a number and skill is what truly matters. Following Marchand’s standout performance in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers, where he scored two goals, Bruins fans couldn’t help but show their love for him, even though he was no longer playing for their favorite team.

But as Marchand is on the way to hit free agency, what are the chances he could get to Boston again to fulfill young fans’ aspirations? Let’s dive in to know.

Brad Marchand and the chances of him coming back to Boston

First of all, there’s one statement from Brad himself that likely stung Bruins fans. After winning the Stanley Cup, the Panthers were celebrating all over the city. And when a reporter asked him on June 20 what his message was to the Panthers, he delivered a bold, three-word message to GM Bill Zito: “Give me a contract.” With that short but powerful line, Brad indirectly sent a clear message about where his priorities, and perhaps his heart, currently lie. This moment, above all, gives a strong indication of where Brad sees his future, at least for now.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Florida Panthers – Stanley Cup Championship Parade Jun 22, 2025 Fort Lauderdale, Florida, UNITED STATES Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand 63 celebrates with his daughters during the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally. Fort Lauderdale Las Olas Boulevard Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250622_SN_na2_0038

There’s no doubt that Brad could hit free agency if the Panthers don’t sign him by July 1. But there’s also a strong possibility that the Bruins might reach out to the 37-year-old superstar if he becomes available. Brad’s contract with the Florida Panthers officially ended as the season concluded, which is exactly why Bruins fans are holding on to hope for his potential comeback. But… here’s the catch.

As Marchand’s trade and free agency options are being discussed, one team’s name keeps coming up at the top, and it’s not the Boston Bruins. It’s the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, this could just be a rumor, and only time will reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report has reported that Marchand is on the verge of signing a four-year, $32 million contract with the Panthers after their Stanley Cup victory. Let’s see how it all unfolds.