USA’s Haley Winn Gets Emotional Message From Viral Brothers at Milan Olympics

February 7, 2026, Milan, Lombardy, Italy: defender Haley Winn 8 of Team United States warms up before playing against Team Finland in the Preliminary Round Group B at the Milano Ice Park In Rho in MILAN, Italy during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Team USA defeats Finland 5-0. Milan Italy – ZUMAa161 20260207_oly_a161_184 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcex

Sometimes in life, there comes a moment when you stand at a major crossroad. And all you need is a push from your closest ones. When Haley Winn suited up for the first time in her ice hockey gear, she was just a kid. Cut to 2026, as Winn is all ready to try and take Team USA to victory, her brothers are making sure that there is no lack of support.

“No matter the outcome of these games, it doesn’t change who you are. You have three older brothers that now look up to you. You will always be our champion,” said three of Winn’s brothers in an X post.

The video in question documents the heartwarming journey of Haley, with her brothers, Tommy, Ryan, and Casey, cheering on. In the opening shot, a little Haley could be seen wobbling on the ice wearing an oversized gear. While she struggled to get her footing, her mother could be heard cheering her from the background.

Immediately after, her brothers’ voices echoed, reminding Haley why she has always been so special. They pointed out how, even before she could walk, she dreamt of playing in the Olympic Games. And now, when Haley is finally living her dream, her brothers stated that she does not have to worry about anything else.

Furthermore, her brothers also pointed out how her iron-clad grit has allowed her to glide through tough times with ease. Looking up to her as an inspiration, Haley’s ability to smile through her pain was brought to the limelight by her beloved brothers.

Looking back at Haley’s journey, her recent emergence has been stellar. She has donned the Team USA colors at the 2023 and 2025 IIHF World Championships. And on both occasions, she managed to get her hands on gold. In her debut Olympic games too, the 22-year-old has been phenomenal so far.

And as she prepares to face Canada in the finals, Haley is inches away from the cusp of making history. And standing their grounds just beside the Olympian are her three viral brothers. As this was not the only video that they uploaded on social media to support their little sister.

Who needs a mascot when Haley Winn’s brothers are in the stands?

Ryan, Cassey, and Tommy have made sure to stay in the headlines alongside their sister. The brothers have won the hearts of fans and netizens with their enthusiastic (and eccentric) support for Haley. The trio has indeed become ‘Olympic icons’ for their antics not just on social media, but also on the stands. And that’s not just to support Haley, but to raise awareness and support women’s hockey as a whole.

The brothers have resorted to donning loud outfits and have claimed some camera time. They decked up in attire that portrayed American flags, patterned jackets, patriotic Buckley hats, and red and blue jumpsuits.

Imago Haley Winn and Brothers (Image Credits: X/@RocRedWings)

“And people say America doesn’t have culture! Exhibit U S and A”, Kelsey Winn wrote as the caption of a funny TikTok video he shared.

The brothers grabbed the spotlight after they wore full bald eagle masks while cheering from the stands. They were even flapping their hands as their ‘wings’ when Team USA celebrated their goals with their team’s celebration song, Free Bird.

Ryan himself is a videographer and thus has paid special attention to curating and choreographing playful videos, which have grabbed the attention of netizens on social media.

Now, with the infectious energy from the Winn brothers, every game of Team USA has indeed become a spectacle of unwavering support. In cheering for Haley, they’ve not only captured hearts but have thrown a spotlight on women’s hockey in unforgettable fashion.