Minnesota Couple Breaks Two Winter Olympics Droughts For Team USA in Curling

Although the journey ended one shot short of gold, it still rewrote history for American curling. Minnesota duo Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin delivered a magnificent performance in curling mixed doubles, claiming silver at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games. After a tense 6–5 loss to Sweden in the final, they missed the highest podium pedestal. Despite that, the US phenoms have managed to finally put an end to two Olympic droughts for the nation.

One American sports fanatic pointed out on X how securing the silver in the mixed doubles curling final, Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse, etched national history.

The fan (@sakasabelleira) stated, “not to mention first ever medal in mixed doubles curling and first american woman to medal in curling in general.”

On their way to the finals, they pulled off an impeccable show on the ice.

They edged Sweden 8–7 in round-robin play to secure a semifinal berth. Following that, they defeated host nation Italy 9–8 to reach the gold-medal match.

Their performance marked one of the strongest Olympic curling runs by an American partnership. The final was decided in the last moments.

Imago Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin (Image Credits: X/@frontiercurling)

Holding a narrow lead late, the Americans watched Sweden score two with the final stone to flip the result. After such a neck-and-neck showdown, the defeat indeed stung. But the achievement found the spotlight as the U.S. had never reached the podium before in Olympic mixed doubles curling.

Thiesse is married to Sam Thiesse, and Dropkin is engaged to Gabby Tachis. The duo is not romantically together.

However, they joined hands in April 2022 to represent their country on the international stage. Dropkin failed to medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Later, she paired up with Theisse and emerged triumphant at the 2023 World Championships.

Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse are elated after achieving their dream

Now that Dropkin and Thiesse have won the silver medal, their story together looks pretty much incredible.

Dropkin and Thiesse are good friends who usually train in Duluth. What is surprising is that both athletes have regular jobs, and they balance their passion for curling along with their corporate responsibilities.

Imago Winter Olympics – Curling Mixed Doubles Italy v USA Milano Cortina 2026 – XXV Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games Cortina D Ampezzo – Italy Monday , February 9 , 2026 Curling Mixed Doubles Italy vs United States of America – Semi-final Cory THIESSE USA DROPKIN Korey USA Photo by Luciano Maria Bisi/IPA ABACAPRESS.COM Cortina D Ampezzo Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

While Thiesse works as a lab technician, Dropkin is a real estate agent. Before going into the finals, Dropkin pointed out that win or lose, they have thoroughly enjoyed their time in the tournament. Thiesse, seconding the narrative, stated that it was important for them to feel good about the entire experience, which they did to the fullest.

Speaking to the media following their historic win, Thiesse stated, “It’s been a long time coming, having a woman on the podium for USA Curling here at the Olympics. I know how important it was for me to have people to look up to when I was growing up, so I just hope I can be that kind of inspiration for any young girls in curling or any sport. Dream big and work hard to achieve your goals.”

Her mother, Linda Christensen, too, could not help but feel proud of her daughter as she said, “Knowing how hard she has worked to be the best curler she can be makes earning an Olympic medal all the more special. To be the first American woman to medal in curling speaks to her level of commitment. I’m so proud of her.”

As the duo is now basking in Olympic glory, fans are eager to find out what’s next for the two.